Five ways to West Asian meltdown

A direct military confrontation between Israel and Iran has intensified over the past six days, marking a dangerous shift from years of proxy hostilities.

Israel began the war with an unprovoked attack on Iran on Friday, June 13 with airstrikes targeting Iranian military leaders, nuclear scientists and military installations.

Iran has retaliated with multiple waves of ballistic missiles and drones.

Both sides have hit residential areas as well as military sites, inflicting casualties and injuries in both countries. The destruction on both sides underscores the severity of the confrontation.

U.S. President Donald Trump had initiated negotiations with Iran with the goal of agreeing to a new deal to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon. Israel launched the surprise attack on Israel on Friday, while Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, was scheduled for a Sunday meeting with the Iranian negotiator in Oman.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu interfered with Trump's plan to prevent Iran from a nuclear weapon through peaceful diplomatic negotiations.

Netanyahu has warned for 33 years, since 1992, that Iran is just two-weeks away from making a nuclear bomb.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, told CNN on June 17, "We did not have any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon."

Today, Trump will have a top-level meeting in the War Room at the White House to determine if the U.S. will supply Israel with a weapon exclusively owned by the U.S. , the GBU-57, capable of destroying the nuclear facilities at Fodo.

Yesterday, Trump told reporters he had not yet made his decision. Analysts have compared the decision faced by Trump with that of President Harry Truman, before he ordered the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima.

Tomorrow, a negotiating session is planned between the U.S. and Iran, in the hope a diplomatic solution could yet be reached. Experts have warned that Israel, in conjunction with the U.S. might strike Iran during the negotiations.

Potential Worst-Case Scenarios

1. U.S. Involvement and Regional Escalation

Despite U.S. denials, Iran accuses Washington of backing Israel's strikes. If Iran retaliates by targeting U.S. forces in Iraq, the Gulf, or diplomatic missions, it could force a direct American military response. The U.S. has already taken precautionary measures and issued warnings to Tehran. Any American fatalities could pressure the Trump administration to escalate, potentially leading to a broader regional war.

2. Gulf States in the Crossfire

Should Iran fail to inflict substantial damage on Israel, it may turn its focus toward Gulf states suspected of aiding Israeli operations. Energy infrastructure and U.S. military bases in the region could become prime targets. In such a scenario, Gulf nations may demand U.S. intervention, further complicating the conflict.

