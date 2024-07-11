 
Five Truly Awful Things You May Have Overlooked About 'Trump v. United States' - Progressive.org

Reprinted from progressive.org


This is the Dumbest Thing Trump Does Donald Trump was at CPAC over the weekend and gave his longest speech since taking office. To kick things off, he went to one ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Jimmy Kimmel Live)   Details   DMCA

The Supreme Court's decision granting Donald Trump immunity from criminal prosecution is even worse than you think.

President Donald Trump at the Naval Air Station in Norfolk, Virginia, March 2020.

As nearly everyone living above ground now knows, the U.S. Supreme Court has granted Donald Trump and future Presidents broad immunity for official acts they commit while in office. The Court's 6-3 majority opinion in United States v. Trump, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, confers "absolute immunity" on Presidents for exercising their "core Constitutional powers," such as the authority to confer pardons, and "presumptive immunity" for all other acts within the "outer perimeter" of their official duties.

The ruling will effectively delay Trump's trial on the indictment brought against him by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith until after the November election. In the longer term, the ruling clears the way for the establishment of an imperial presidency that, despite Roberts' protestations to the contrary, operates above the law. If American democracy somehow survives, the opinion will go down as one of the most regressive in the Supreme Court's history, taking its place alongside Dredd Scott, Plessy v. Ferguson, and Bush v. Gore.

But as reckless as the ruling is on its face, it is even more dangerous when its depths are plumbed. Here are five truly awful things you may have overlooked about the case on an initial reading:

1. The opinion doesn't change the definition of federal crimes, but it gives Presidents a license to commit crimes.

The opinion does not change the definition of any federal offense. Nor does the opinion hold, as Richard Nixon remarked in his infamous 1977 interview with British journalist David Frost, that "when the President does it, that means that it's not illegal."

"Crimes are still crimes . . . [a]nd criminals are still criminals," as Quinta Jurecic and Benjamin Wittes noted in a recent Lawfare article. If Trump is reelected and orders Seal Team Six to assassinate a political rival, for example, he would still be breaking the law. He just could not be prosecuted. The immunity granted by the Supreme Court would provide Trump with legal protection from criminal liability and punishment, but it would not otherwise sanitize his conduct.

2. The pardon power opens the door to criminal conspiracies.

While the majority opinion immunizes Presidents for their official acts, it does not directly protect subordinates who carry out their orders. Nonetheless, Trump's potential henchmen would not be left out in the cold. The opinion recognizes the pardon power as a core constitutional function that is beyond the scope of judicial review. As a result, future presidents will be able to pardon their accomplices, sparing them from any criminal punishments.

Long before John Roberts penned his majority opinion, Trump was aware of the broad reach of the pardon power. In 2019, he reportedly told Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Kevin McAleenan that he would pardon him if he were sent to jail for illegally blocking asylum seekers from entering the country. At the time, it was unclear if Trump was joking. Now, courtesy of Roberts and the Supreme Court's ultra-right majority, the only joke is on the American people, who expect their chief executive to "take care" that the laws of the United States are faithfully executed, as the Constitution commands.

3. The opinion guts the Constitution's impeachment judgment clause.

Roberts' majority opinion rejected Trump's outlandish claim that the indictment brought against him must be dismissed because the Constitution's "Impeachment Judgment Clause" requires that Presidents be convicted of an impeachable offense in a Senate trial as a precondition to being prosecuted criminally in federal court.

What the opinion doesn't say, however, is that by granting Presidents absolute immunity for exercising their core constitutional powers, Presidents will be forever shielded from criminal prosecution for official acts, whether for treason, bribery, or "other high crimes and misdemeanors."

Bill Blum is a retired judge and a lawyer in Los Angeles. He is a lecturer at the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication. He writes regularly on law and politics and is the author of three widely acclaimed legal (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend