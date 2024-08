Deconstructing Haiku

1. shadow of your smile a Heraclitus river I can swim all day .

2. O monarch blossom! imp's magnifying glass smile butterfly wings melt .

3. dactylic ditty crooned beneath a lucid moon she she she she she .

4. King David Hotel clangs bangs booms from the kitchen a nation is born .

5. Salman Rushdie laughed bag full of stylized daggers fatwas chautauquas

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

