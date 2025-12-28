First Mass Produced Flying Car Takes Off!



Klein Vision's Air Car in Flight

Move over, George Jetson, the flying car is here!

Professor Stefan Klein has been developing the AirCar for over two decades, and it is now available for purchase.

His Slovakia-based company, Klein Vision, states that the mass-produced model is expected to be priced between $800,000 and $1 million, depending on luxury features, withunits available in the first quarter of 2026.

During the maiden flight on June 28th, 2021, the vehicle flew from one international airport to another in a 35-minute flight and then drove off the runway onto the highway. AirCar was able to reach a cruising speed of 105 mph (170 kph) at an altitude of 8,200 feet (2,500 meters.)

The current model runs on gasoline, is able to reach speeds of 155 mph, and has a maximum flight range of about 621 miles. Plans for an electric version are in the works.