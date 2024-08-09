First Major Work on Kamala Harris Asks and Answers Can She Be the First Black East Indian Woman President

Here are just a few of the revealing Factoids in Kamala! By Noted political analyst Earl Ofari Hutchinson:

*I conducted one of the first in depth interviews with then San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris on my Pacifica Radio show in 2009. Her views on crime and punishment were stunning then and remain so and are detailed.

*The unprecedented plan the GOP and Trump drew up to slander, slur, and vilify Harris-- Four years before she became the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee

*The GOP Plan to thwart Harris from taking office even if she wins the presidency

*Why so many women will vote for Trump despite his dubious sexual abuse history and not a woman for President.

*How Harris will combat the tsunami of lies, slanders and vilification of her

*Why many other nations elect women to the top political spot but the American presidency has remained unyielding "For Men Only" since the nation's founding.

In Kamala! Hutchinson assesses the endless ways Trump and the GOP will assail, assault, and denigrate Harris. He zeroes in on the still nagging question of: Why many voters still see the presidency as a "Men Only" position.

He details how race and gender bias impact the Harris presidential quest. He assesses the political strengths and vulnerabilities of Harris. Finally, he asks and answers the compelling question: Can Harris make history as America's first Black East Asian Woman president?

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DCH9GH4K