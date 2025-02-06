 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 2/6/25

Firing America: The Federal Worker Purge and the Illusion of Efficiency

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Dennis Kucinich
The Dennis Kucinich Report
Public Service Under Siege: From Public Service to Public Scapegoat - The D.O.G.E. Playbook

A federal judge today temporarily blocked a plan that was to go into effect midnight tonight, to force 2,000,000 federal workers to decide whether to resign their jobs, or to stay on past a government-imposed deadline and risk getting fired.

The current government buyout terms provide that if the workers decide to resign, they will receive a severance, but they may still have to work and can't seek another job while they are considered to be on the payroll even if they are not working.

But the court could rule that the proposed reduction in force occurred in a manner violating federal law.

In this case the workers who resigned might want to return to work, except their jobs, may have been eliminated, in lightning speed. If a court disqualifies the severance plan, the now unemployed workers who agreed to resign are out of luck.

If a federal worker declines to resign, their position could still be eliminated and he or she, in practice, could be fired, if firings are determined to be legal.

The wholesale buyout/firings are so unprecedented, and so confusing, that many federal workers are being advised to not take the "buy outs," which might prove to be illusory as well as illegal.

This confusion all comes about as a result of a Department of Government Efficiency, abbreviated to the initials D.O.G.E -- and pronounced any way you like -- and operating in a way you will not like if you happen to be a federal worker, or a believer in the U.S. Constitution.

Where is the corruption and inefficiency in government?

It is in propagating wars of choice costing the taxpayers at least EIGHT TRILLION dollars, since 9/11. It is in contracting fraud, mostly in various forms of so-called "foreign assistance," costing US taxpayers hundreds of BILLIONS of dollars. It is in fraud, embezzlement and outright theft of US tax dollars sent abroad to the tune of hundreds of MILLIONS annually. USAID, for example, was famous for theft and misapplication of government resources, including funds used for CIA "activities." Those activities need to be stopped. But don't stop feeding starving people.

Pentagon contractors have certainly not been starving. In one of my first congressional hearings, in 1997, as a member of the Government Oversight committee, an Inspector General for the Department of Defense, testified that there were over ONE TRILLION DOLLARS in DOD accounts that could not be reconciled.

Meanwhile, then and now, longtime civil servants generally put their heads down and keep working for the American people, regardless of changes in the Administration. This time they are faced with losing not only their jobs, but watching their lives crumble, in the name of an efficiency which is misdirected and unconcerned about the morality and the humanity of how a great government should treat the people who comprise the government.

As a former chair of a congressional investigative subcommittee, I witnessed and uncovered significant waste, fraud and abuse inside the government and in private sector contractual relations with the United States. But, through 16 years in Congress, I also witnessed countless federal workers who love this country, have dedicated their lives and worked long and hard to be of service to the people of the United States. They honorably did their duty and delivered when people needed help.

My excellent Congressional staff handled at least 11,000 requests for service, yearly. Our office was engaged with federal workers in dozens of agencies on an hour-by-hour basis to make government work for the people.

Over a period of sixteen years, diligent federal workers have intervened in all these cases and as a result changed the lives of hundreds of thousands of my constituents for the better.

Dennis Kucinich is former US Congressman and two-time presidential candidate from Ohio who served 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

Visit his website at  KucinichAction

Follow him on Twitter at @Dennis_Kucinich
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
