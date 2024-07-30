Final Wisdom from Marianne Williamson



Marianne Williamson, a leader in spiritually progressive circles, ended her Presidential Run on July 29th. In this video taped that evening, Marianne shares her experiences running for President, and how we can all move forward.

Marianne Williamson is the author of 16 books, four of which have been #1 New York Times best sellers. A quote from her mega-bestseller A Return to Love, "Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure" was quoted by Nelson Mandela and is often misattributed to him.

Williamson founded Project Angel Food in 1989, a non-profit organization that has delivered more than 18 million meals to ill and dying homebound patients in the Los Angeles area. The group was created to help people suffering from the ravages of HIV/AIDS.

In 2004, she co-founded The Peace Alliance and supported the creation of a U.S. Department of Peace. She ran for the democratic nomination for the Presidency of the United States in both 2020 and 2024.

Williamson's latest book, THE MYSTIC JESUS: The Mind of Love is available now.