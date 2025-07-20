Film Review: The Settlers (2025)



still from the film The Settlers (2025)

The Celebration of Hatred: Burning Gaza Seen from the West Bank

by John Hawkins

I hate to admit it, but I have to: it's true. Over a long lifetime, I've learned a lot about humans -- through hate. Love is ephemeral, ethereal, and, ( I don't know, maybe it's me), elusive. But hatred is the real standard bearer of humankind. Do unto others before they do unto you is far more prevalent than the directive of Jesus to do unto others as you'd have them do unto you. It started with the first two humans born, brothers Cain and Abel over, they say, jealousy. Humans have been murderers and vics from the get-go.

Even more so in the Land Promised by the Big Guy in the Sky to Abraham's descendants and followers. The concept of the Promised Land largely overlaps with the Land of Israel (Zion) or the Holy Land in a biblical/religious sense and with Canaan or Palestine in a secular/geographic sense, Wikipedia tells us. It is a controversial designation largely dependent on how valid you see the Torah as an arbiter of ownership. One interpretation, admittedly secular, is that the Promised Land belongs both to Israelis and Palestinians, and that who was there first thousands of years ago does not really matter in a modern world built on the concept of nation-states. Many observers of the Palestinian-Israeli atrocity exchanges over the years, seemingly broken up by a Nobel Peace Prize every once in a while (1950, 1978, 1994), have stood behind a one-state solution (Palestinians and Israelis living as one democratic constituency) or a two-state solution (where Palestine and Israel each have their own separate sovereign states).

I was preoccupied with these thoughts as I began watching yet another recent film exposing Israeli hatred for Palestinians and the desire to drive them out of the Promised Land, once and for all, now that Hamas had conveniently provided a pretext for gleeful carnage.

British and American documentarian Louis Theroux's 2025 documentary The Settlers explores the ideological fervor, theological justification, and geopolitical consequences of the Israeli settler movement in the West Bank and Gaza. The film's core themes are religious nationalism, dehumanization of Palestinians, and colonial expansion, government complicity, and religious-messianic ethno-nationalism. Of the three, religious nationalism, upon which Israel is founded since 1949, is the sticking point to any resolution, if for no other reason than that ultra-Zionist Jews see themselves as the Chosen People and have declared no room in their plans for Arabs. Dehumanization and expansion are challengeable in courts of international justice. States based on religiohistorical mythopoesis invite the passions of insanity.

America may have fucked up when its original Constitution left out the Bill of Rights and had to be forced in by the threats of signees, like George Mason and Patrick Henry, who refused to ratify unless the protections were included, but they were all sane enough to ensure that America was not built on religious nationalism. It is a Deist rather than a Theist constitution (our God is not meant to interfere with human affairs). Nevertheless, Americans derive their moral ethos from the Judeo-Christian tradition, in which God is an interfering agency. When the crazies arise from their swampy slumbers they bring with them the magical thinking of authoritative hermeneutics of divine purpose. Witness Washington and Jerusalem.

Nietzsche described a world in which God is Dead. The Tree finally cut down. Wherein His Absence felt was, in the end, a something gained; a re-making of human being in his own likeness. Of the Juden Nietzsche once wrote:

The whole problem of the Jews exists only in nation states, for here their energy and higher intelligence, their accumulated capital of spirit and will, gathered from generation to generation through a long schooling in suffering, must become so preponderant as to arouse mass envy and hatred.

Does that make Nietzsche an antisemite? For putting two in the back of the Big Guy's head.

The Settlers was a more polished piece than some of the other films I've watched -- No Other Land (2024), shows the destruction of the occupied West Bank's Masafer Yatta by Israeli soldiers and the alliance which develops between the Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham; Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (2025), a suppressed forensic investigation into Israeli military attacks on hospitals in Gaza, and an examination of allegations of the targeting and abuse of doctors and healthcare workers in Gaza; and, Gaza: Journalists Under Fire (2025), which analyzes the record number of journalists targeted and murdered in their coverage of other carnage created by Israeli and American bombs in Gaza. No Other Land won an Oscar, but its co-director Hamdan Ballal was detained on his return home to the West Bank and beaten by Israeli security forces.

Early in the film, Theroux explains his purpose for making the film, which is to speak with some of the ultra nationalist Zionists who see their illegal activity as a divine right. He wanted to try to understand the settler mentality. He drives to a settler jamboree on a hillside that looks out at still-smoking Gaza at the southern border with Israel.

tu.be/kgwRc6Cf76U

This had me pause and recall another facet of extremist Israeli fascism over the years. The desire to quash media coverage and free expression protests of Israeli treatment of Gazans. Remember Sderot? I asked myself. Back in July 2014, The Guardianhad photos of Israelis sitting on a hilltop overlooking the Palestinian village, looking as if they were watching the fireworks to the 1812 Overture. "One of these photographs depicted an old man, sitting alone, observing the conflict - and this is what particularly influenced the drawing," we're told. The cartoonist drew a lampooning version of the photo and the newspaper it appeared in -- The Australian -- was marauded by Jewish lawyer types. The editor who allowed it was fired. The cartoon was pulled.



Bombing of Sderot as entertainement for Israelis

(Image by News corp) Details DMCA



There aren't many Jews in Australia (0.8% of the total Australian population), but they pack a punch. Just recently, when the outrages in Gaza became too much for some of the so-called leftists here, there were loud outraged protests against the inhumanity on display every day. Immediately, the few Jews here went to work and forced a bill before parliament to tighten antisemitism laws. The lobby wants "the government to withhold funding from universities that fail to reduce hatred against Jewish students, monitor media organisations to ensure accurate coverage, and screen visa applicants for antisemitic views." This is nuts.

Then after that mind-bite it's back to viewing Theroux's pushy little film.

Theroux poses a critical query to settlers: Why not pursue either a one-state solution with equal rights or a two-state solution guaranteeing Palestinian sovereignty? Seemingly for dramatic effect, or at least that's the way it turned out, viewers are introduced to Daniella Weiss, a prominent far-right Zionist settler Daniella Weiss who holds meetings of groups aiming to reoccupy the Gaza Strip. Weiss, who majored in literature and philosophy at university, has been pushing for illegal outposts in the West Bank, and has been involved in one killing of a Palestinian. Theroux asks her what her rallies and movement is about, and Weiss tells him (and us):

We had a settlement movement organized this event in order to enhance the practical idea of establishing Jewish settlements in the entire Gaza Strip. We very much encourage and enable the population in Gaza to go to other countries. You will witness how Jews go to Gaza and Arabs disappear from Gaza. They lost the right to stay in this holy place.

As Theroux gapes on, processing what she's said, she adds, "Please go. Thank you very much. It's now clear."

But he doesn't just get pushed away; he's dogged, tenacious; he's pushy. Turns out she's even pushier. After he posits yet again the fantasy of Gazans and Israelis living as one in peace and harmony, she attempts to help him understand the dynamic between Palestinians and settlers by going up to him and shoving him; Theroux being the settler in this psychodrama. He says he won't push her back. She complains that the cameras aren't there when settlers are pushed. He says, "You think about tribalism" of your own people, of your own children first, to the exclusion [of] other people, of other children? That seems sociopathic." Soon, she ends the conversation, unable to get through to the documentarian, giving a threatening look, and saying, "I hope you push me back," before walking away.

https://youtu.be/OIZi7oeDiaU

This menacing look of implied threat had been played out in another scene in the film in which Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, the scene ending with a Palestinian being shot for little or no justification. Just moments before Theroux shows us ordinary olive harvesters being prevented -- arbitrary -- from picking the fruit and being forced to vacate the orchard.

https://youtu.be/SfQDYJwHN1g

On and on it goes.

Theroux's documentary offers a sobering account of how religious entitlement, political complicity, and militarized ethnic nationalism coalesce into a settler movement that actively undermines any peaceful resolution. By posing the one-state/two-state question, he exposes the ideological rigidity of those who view Palestinian presence not as a political problem, but as a theological error to be corrected. The documentary underscores the human toll of this ideology-- especially in the visible, ongoing violence settlers inflict with near-total impunity.