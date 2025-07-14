 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H3'ed 7/14/25

Film Review: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack

By   No comments, In Series: Film Review
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

still from film Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,
still from film Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,
(Image by Basement Films)   Details   DMCA

One of the most unconscionable aspects of the so-called Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza is the censorship that Israel places on news coverage of the unfolding events there. According to the BBC, since October 7, 2023, nearly 70% of the Palestinians slaughtered by Israeli forces have been women and children. The Israelis have also targeted and assassinated a record number of journalists. They have mowed down Gazans seeking food at so-called aid hubs. They have bombed poets and artists. Censorship has kept most of the grisly details under wraps.

A newly un-suppressed BBC film, Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, shows how Israeli forces are also targeting and erasing hospitals, doctors and medical professionals. The film opens with a scene of Palestinian ambulances, clearly marked with lights flashing, rushing to a hospital. "Israeli soldiers opened fire and start to kill the rescue workers," a voice -over narrator tells us. "They said the convoy was suspicious because its lights were off. But when 15 bodies were exhumed from a mass grave, this video from the phone of one of the dead medics exposed the Israeli version of events as untrue."

What's more, the voice-over narrator tells us, "Every one of Gaza's 36 main hospitals has been attacked, forced to evacuate, or destroyed."

The film details how hundreds of health workers have been detained, tortured, or forcibly disappeared -- many without charge. "We're not talking about ten, twenty, thirty healthcare workers. We're talking about hundreds of detainees," says Amnesty International's Badr Hassan. He continues, "Like hospitals, medics are given extensive protections under international law... The Israeli army said Doctor Al Bursch was arrested on suspicion of terrorism. They provided no evidence of this."

Doctors have been dragged off to black sites to be tortured, we're told. And more: Allegations include beatings, stress positions, forced barbed-wire gripping, and even rape. A former military base, State Ayman, is one such site. "It's now become notorious after reports of torture, rape, and abuse... Some Israeli politicians debated whether the rape of prisoners should be allowed."

Israeli medics and soldiers interviewed describe a culture of impunity and dehumanization toward Palestinians. One anonymous Israeli soldier interviewed says, "You can do almost whatever you want when it comes to Gazans. Honestly, I think that's how Israeli society has been dehumanizing Palestinians for years. It didn't start on October 7th."

He adds, "Even those patients are defined and called just by a five-digit number... You don't look at them in the eyes." This recalls the death camp horror described in my childhood read of Elie Wiesel's Night.

The killings alluded to above -- the women and children, the journalists, the starving, the poets, and doctors -- are all instances of ethnic cleansing and examples of war crimes. Censorship is intended to control the narrative of what is understood to be happening in Gaza. Investigative journalist Chris Hedges writes in his new book, A Genocide Foretold, "All governments lie, as I.F. Stone pointed out, including Israel and Hamas. But Israel engages in the kinds of jaw-dropping lies that characterize despotic and totalitarian regimes. It does not deform the truth; it inverts it. It routinely paints a picture for the outside world that is diametrically opposed to reality."

The film's final scenes show surviving medics either in prison or returning to broken facilities. The body of Doctor Adnan Al Bursch, murdered in detention, has not been returned to his family. Others like Doctor Abu Safiya and Doctor Obaid remain held without charge.

Gaza: Doctors Under Attack is an excellent companion film to the recently released Gaza; Journalists Under Fire. It is highly recommended and available on YouTube.

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): Doctors Without Borders; Gaza Genocide; Gaza War, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Film Review"

A review of the BBC's "Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd." (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/02/2025
Now It's Dark (film review) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/28/2025
The Soft Propaganda of the Oscars (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/22/2025
View All 51 Articles in "Film Review"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Democracy: The Big Cash Give-Away

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

"The Glitter is in Everything": A Conversation with Philip Goff

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend