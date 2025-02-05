Federal Workers Unions SUE Trump Administration

Labor unions sued the federal government Tuesday over Pres. Trump's controversial "deferred resignation" program, stating the effort to nudge government workers out of their jobs violates the law.

From the HuffPost:

"Democrats and employee unions have warned that the Trump administration might not hold up its end of the deal."The administration's effort to induce resignations raises a number of legal concerns.

For one, Congress has only funded the federal government on a continuing resolution through March 14, meaning that the administration is offering federal workers money that isn't even there yet. The unions argue that the move violates the Antideficiency Act, which forbids agencies from obligating money that Congress hasn't appropriated.