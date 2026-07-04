 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/4/26  

Favorite Betrayal

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   2 comments, 2 series

Paul Cohen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Paul Cohen
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
Never was heard, a discouraging word; No negativity allowed!
Never was heard, a discouraging word; No negativity allowed!
(Image by ip.ographer from flickr)   Details   DMCA
strong>

In his critique of balanced approval voting (BAV), Clay Schontrup (a founding member of Election Science) places special importance on what he calls the Favorite Betrayal Criterion (FBC):

A voting method satisfies the FBC when a voter never benefits from giving a lower score to their honest favorite. Approval voting satisfies this criterion. So does score voting. IRV does not, and neither does plurality. [IRV is the voting system that is now often called "ranked-choice voting"]

Both (unbalanced) Approval Voting (UAV) and Balanced Approval Voting (BAV) are score voting systems and so, as Schontrup points out, both satisfy FBC. Consequently, FBC does nothing to distinguish UAV from BAV.

There are infinitely many different score voting systems and for these systems there is a conventional procedure for constructing a ballot for use in an election. Each line of that ballot looks much like that pain scoring system you often see in your doctor's office, assigning a score from one to five. But when there are only two or three scores, there are better ballot designs than the score paradigm would suggest. This is the case for both UAV (with two scores) just as it is for BAV (with three scores).

And for these two systems, even the improved ballot designs are quite similar. In each case there is a list of candidates along side check boxes to allow voters to specify all but one of the scores; when no box is checked, that is interpreted as if checking the missing (neutral) score. It is least confusing, though not technically necessary, for the scores to be selected so that abstention is scored as zero.

And fortunately, it is always possible to make such a selection of scores. This is because adding (or subtracting) a constant from all scores will never alter the outcome of an election. So, for example, a score voting system using scores [1, 2, 3] is equivalent to the score system using the scores [-1, 0, 1]; this is because the second system is derived from the first by subtracting 2 from each of the three scores. Vote tallies will change but the election outcomes for the two systems will be the same.

Ballot design can be psychologically important, despite a poor ballot design being mathematically equivalent to another one. For example, with BAV, voters are asked whether they support or oppose each candidate rather than (with the score ballot) being asked to assign a numeric score to indicate to what degree they approve of a candidate. It would seem a mistake to assume voters would generally be aware the two are mathematically equivalent.

But UAV and BAV both satisfy FBC, so why does Schontrup bring up the topic of FBC? Apparently, it is as support for the notion that satisfying FBC enough; given that UAV meets the FBC criteria, there can be no justification for considering whether there may be an even better voting system.

In principle, elections are held to find out what voters want and that objective cannot be met if ballots fail to allow voters to express how they honestly feel. FBC seems to have been proposed as criterion that would discourage voters from voting strategically. And this is surely a worthy goal since strategic encourages voters to lie about their true opinions about the candidates.

Unfortunately, a voter can sometimes feel forced to rely on some strategy simply because the ballot fails to provide the voter any way to cast an entirely honest vote.

Schontrup promotes FBC as a vitally important concept, so surely it deserves our consideration. Initially, we should probably consider the simplest and most familiar voting system, plurality voting (PV) regarding FBC.

PV works best if we could assume that a voter's only concern is to help elect a single, most-favored candidate. And, given that assumption, it is surely impossible for a voter to find any better alternative than to simply vote for that one favorite candidate. With that assumption, we could conclude that PV satisfies FBC.

But then why does Schontrup assert that PV fails to meet the FBC conditions? It must be that voters sometimes have concerns other than electing their single top choice.

For example, some voters may not prefer one single candidate above all the others. It is surely possible for a voter to feel that two or more candidates are equally suited for being the best candidate.

In such a case, voters feel forced to choose just one of the most favored candidates to support, and that is a textbook example of vote splitting, something well understood to lead to anomalous elections.

The problem is that support for each of several candidates is divided, possibly even equally between two or more equally qualified candidates. This leaves only half of the split votes for each one. A candidate with support from a minority of voters may then win even though a majority of voters would have preferred any of the other candidates. Such an anomalous election for Governor of Maine led that state to adopt ranked-choice voting (then called instant runoff voting, IRV).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Cohen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Attended college thanks to the generous state support of education in 1960's America. Earned a Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Illinois followed by post doctoral research positions at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Thinking; Third Parties; Third Party - Candidates; Third Party Run; Voter Disenfranchisement; Voter Participation; Voter Revolt; Voters Bill Of Rights, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Balanced Voting"

A Defense of BAV (Balanced Approval Voting) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/19/2026
Mousetraps (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/30/2026
Turning Out the Voters (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/17/2025
View All 125 Articles in "Balanced Voting"
Series: "Ranked Voting"

Mousetraps (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/30/2026
Turning Out the Voters (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/17/2025
Bias or Balance (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/09/2025
View All 48 Articles in "Ranked Voting"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Perverse Delivery Charges

What Might be the Best Voting System?

Who Pays Taxes?

What Could be Wrong with Ranked-Choice Voting?

Liberate Yourself from the Mainstream Media

Conservatives Without Conscience

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments

Paul Cohen

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 15, 2006), 3 fans, 157 articles, 31 quicklinks, 1563 comments, 12 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Schontrup seems concerned that competition from BAV might soak up an undue share of the limited funds that might be available for promoting voting reform. I doubt that worry has much merit.

But Schontrup and I seem to share the opinion that Ranked-choice Voting (IRV) is a very poor choice for any election. And if any voting system is soaking up the financial resources, it surely is IRV which enjoys annual budget of multiple millions of dollars. To date, BAV has had no financial support aside from a meager amount that I may have spent. I can guarantee that amount is less than a small fraction of 1% of just a single million dollars, and that would have been spent over more than a dozen years.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2026 at 3:58:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Paul Cohen

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 15, 2006), 3 fans, 157 articles, 31 quicklinks, 1563 comments, 12 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I live in Maine, where IRV has been used for many years now. Recently, I have learned that at least some Maine voters do not bother with ranking the candidates. They merely continue to vote just as they would have with plurality voting, listing only one single favorite candidate. That makes IRV voting very easy, they say.

To the extent this is common (as it likely is, given the duopoly) the adoption of IRV will have had little effect.

In these articles, I have described many ways in which IRV will fail to offer more than a minor improvement over plurality voting. It does avoid one example of the spoiler effect, but that example is not improbable, so IRV likely provides some improvement, but it seems highly unlikely that IRV could ever eliminate the two-party duopoly. However, ranked-choice voting enjoys significant financial backing that allows it to be actively marketed. Surely that explains IRV's widespread familiarity and its adoption in Maine and elsewhere. But it is clear that there are much better voting systems available.

The generous financial support for IRV comes primarily from several foundations. These include the Arthur M. Blank Family foundation, The Unite America Institute, Arnold Ventures, and the Democracy Fund, and I can find no reason to doubt their motivations.

Nonetheless, I have sometimes pondered whether big-business might have an interest in promoting IRV.

No doubt big-business is pleased with the influence they now have over government policy; and it seems likely that big-business would oppose any change that would threaten that influence. But big-business surely understands there is popular demand for change, just as no doubt they are aware that adopting IRV is unlikely to have much of an effect. IRV might appear to be a useful illusion to support.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 9, 2026 at 7:05:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend