Fauci Unmasked, Despite the Fifth Amendment

vice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution." On July 29, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that 111 times in response to questions from members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee.

"What day of the week is it today?"

"On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution."

"What color tie are you wearing?"

"On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution."

And so on, and so forth.

I'm no Fauci fan, but I don't blame him one bit for refusing to answer questions. His pardon from then-president Joe Biden for all actions taken between 2014 and 2025 wouldn't cover any accusation of lying to Congress now, and his enemies in the Senate clearly have it in for him.

"What color tie are you wearing?"

"Navy blue with white spots."

"LIAR! It's midnight blue with off-white dots! You're going to jail!"

American political conflict really has become that petty, and it's a shame ... because Fauci has a lot to answer for. Witch hunt tactics aside, US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) performed a valuable public service by releasing excerpts from Fauci's diaries.

I've been browsing those excerpts for a couple of days now; they run to several hundred pages so I haven't had time to do a thorough beginning-to-end read.

They unmask (pun entirely intended) Fauci as a not very likable bureaucrat, flattered by attention and susceptible to that flattery, constantly butthurt by any attack on or even public disagreement with his pronouncements, and laser-focused not on "public health" as such nearly so much as on maintaining his position and reputation as America's top "public health authority."

That's obvious from any number of issues the excerpts cover, but I've already mentioned masks, so let's go there.

On March 8, 2020, Dr. Fauci offered sound, scientifically supported advice on masks in an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes:

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