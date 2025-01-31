Fatal Mid-Air Collision Comes on the Heels of Executive Changes



Helicopter And Commercial Jet Collide Mid-Air at Washington DC's Reagan Airport | 10 News First BREAKING: A commercial plane and a military helicopter have reportedly collided at Washington DC's Reagan Airport, sparking a ...

The recent mid-air collision near Washington, D.C., has raised significant concerns about air traffic control staffing levels. Reports indicate that at the time of the accident, an air traffic controller was performing the duties of two individuals due to staffing shortages. Additionally, it was noted that there should have been 30 controllers on duty, but only 19 were present. (Ed note: As my husband died in an airplane crash, I am particularly interested in the "preventable"angle, and I am especially concerned about the families of those who perished.)

Here's the timeline:

January 20, 2025: The FAA director was reportedly forced out.

January 21, 2025: A hiring freeze for air traffic controllers was implemented.

January 22, 2025: The Aviation Security Advisory Committee was disbanded.

Draw your own conclusions. Some commenters have suggested that the US President who initiated these changes should be charged with second degree murder