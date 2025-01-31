 
Most Popular Choices
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/31/25

Fatal Mid-Air Collision Comes on the Heels of Executive Changes

Helicopter And Commercial Jet Collide Mid-Air at Washington DC's Reagan Airport | 10 News First BREAKING: A commercial plane and a military helicopter have reportedly collided at Washington DC's Reagan Airport, sparking a ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: 10 News First)

The recent mid-air collision near Washington, D.C., has raised significant concerns about air traffic control staffing levels. Reports indicate that at the time of the accident, an air traffic controller was performing the duties of two individuals due to staffing shortages. Additionally, it was noted that there should have been 30 controllers on duty, but only 19 were present. (Ed note: As my husband died in an airplane crash, I am particularly interested in the "preventable"angle, and I am especially concerned about the families of those who perished.)

Here's the timeline:

  • January 20, 2025: The FAA director was reportedly forced out.

  • January 21, 2025: A hiring freeze for air traffic controllers was implemented.

  • January 22, 2025: The Aviation Security Advisory Committee was disbanded.

  • January 28, 2025: A buyout/retirement demand was issued to existing employees.

  • January 29, 2025: The mid-air collision occurred, marking the first such incident in the U.S. in 16 years.

    • Draw your own conclusions. Some commenters have suggested that the US President who initiated these changes should be charged with second degree murder

    Still from video
    Still from video
    (Image by YouTube, Channel: 10 News First)

    The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
    Scott Baker

    Actually, the air traffic controller system has been under-staffed for years. The NY Times ran a front page story about that today:

    Clues From D.C. Plane Crash Suggest Multiple Failures in Aviation Safety

    Clues emerging from the moments before an Army helicopter collided with a passenger jet suggest breakdowns in th...

    And the preliminary FAA report states that one controller was guiding both the helicopter & the plane at the same time. This is technically legal only after 9:30 when traffic is lighter, and the crash happened around 9:00pm.

    Also, today, the Times reports:

    "In a mass email sent to federal employees just before 8:30 p.m. -- almost exactly 24 hours after an air crash in Washington that killed 67 people -- the Office of Personnel Management encouraged F.A.A. workers, including air traffic controllers, to look for new jobs outside of government, where they might have an opportunity to be more productive."

    The blanket order - which former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg refers to - is to basically encourage ALL government workers to consider quitting, regardless of skill level, seniority, or shortages of staffs at the 1000s of agencies involved. Pete is right about how irresponsible this is, but wrong to say this is a new problem with the FAA. He and Biden had 4 years to fix the well-known shortages too.


    Meryl Ann Butler

    Thanks for this info, Scott!

