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Fascism Can't Stand!

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Dr. Lenore Daniels
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

Human salvation lies in the hands of the creatively maladjusted MLK, Jr #occupysf
Human salvation lies in the hands of the creatively maladjusted MLK, Jr #occupysf
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It's everywhere, straining our society, distorting our culture.


The other day, I was listening to a former host, Joy Reid, from a cable network I wish not to name, explain why Europe isn't really a continent. It caught my attention because as much as I'm prone to question everything, this passed me.


I knew that the production of world maps tend to depict a US-Europe centered globe, honoring white supremacy narratives. These are the maps and globes we were introduced to in school, and we were to think of a one-world scenario, even if when the continent from which all of humanity originated from was relegated to a spot-- off-stage. Mapmakers today, have learned not to be so ignorant or teach other generations of children a lie.


An African-centered map must irritate the authoritarians of our current world.


In the day, when European conquerors and mapmakers were planting their flags and naming land, in which people already existed, they proclaimed themselves the center of most everything east of the Atlantic. As children, we didn't note the cruelty of not only brutal conquest of land and people but also the naming and centering conquerors. We identified with the "we" the teachers referred to only to realize, if we became woke, that we weren't the conqueror, nor did we want to be.

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Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): American History; Authoritarianism; Critical Thinking; Enemies Of Democracy; Fascism; Freedom; George Orwell-1984; Hate-Racism-Bigotry; Insanity; Institutional Racism; (more...) Making A Difference; Martin Luther King; Peace; Usa Culture Of Violence; Violence; War Is Peace, Add Tags  (less...)

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In 1968, King spoke of the "creatively maladjusted." We must refuse to submit to a life in which doublethink is the require state of being. Such an existence leads to freedom and peace. Cutting Medicaid to fund a war, for example, will not bring the US freedom or peace.

It will, however, increase the coffers of the corporate warmongers!

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 16, 2026 at 2:51:10 PM

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