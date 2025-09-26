Fallen Fat F*ck Angel (sonnet)



Fat F*ck Angel

There seem no limits to the dimensions of pain

It begins with the unjust act of God towards Eve --

Childbirth, the horrific screams without reprieve,

Followed by the choices we must make to sustain.

In The Promised Land it's raining the body parts

Of women and children again; locusts return

Soon thereafter, false prophets are born, baal will burn,

And new donations given to the blessed Arts.

I myself believe the Big Guy had it coming.

And some fat fledgling angel, with effort alight,

Seeing black and blue clouds bleeding brain matter, might

Conclude Hemingway's Killers had done some thrumming.

The washing machine's stopped flashing, the angel garb's clean,

And like the Sunday after confession, I'm pristine.