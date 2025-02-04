FBI Agents file Two Lawsuits Against Trump & DOJ

Glenn Kirschner explains Trump's "u nlawful and obscene abuse of power" in retaliating against FBI agents who lawfully and appropriately worked on Jan 6 cases and Mar-a-Largo cases. These agents have been informed that they might be terminated in retribution for their participation in these activities, which were normal parts of their jobs and actvities which they were directed to participate in by their superiors. This affects many thousands of agents.

"FBI Agents file two lawsuits against Trump's DOJ to prevent unlawful firings of agents. I n what is perhaps one of the most important developments seeking to resist the lawlessness of the Trump administration, FBI agents just filed two lawsuits against Trump's acting Attorney General and against the Department of Justice. The FBI agents are seeking injunctive relief, asking the court to stop Trump's DOJ officials from wrongfully firing the agents who worked on the January 6 and classified document investigations. This development also may help it make more difficult for Trump and his henchmen to plunge the nation into a constitutional crises, as this video discusses."

This video offers a long laundry list of the convicted-felon president's continued felonious activities. Kirshner says, "I was active duty Army for six years before I joined the Department of Justice...I expect our military to refuse to comply with unlawful orders if they are issued by Donald Trump or his henchmen...that is their sworn obligation to the Constitution."

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Glenn spent 30 years as a federal prosecutor, homicide prosecutor and Army JAG. Glenn is an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst and teaches criminal law at George Washington University.