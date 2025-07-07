"Extermination Language" in University Papers?

Violence that begins with "the perdurable fantasy" of a "'world plagued by them'" becomes, writes author and commentator Richard Seymour, a "'world without them'". The racist, he continues, needs racism and uses "elimination language" to stir up "fascist violence" in hopes of inciting a "race war," in which the enemy will be destroyed. Playing on an ugly American foundation is old news for any longtime activist with a history of struggle in this country.

In the case of Preston Damsky, I'm not sure of his intentions, but I would think that possessing progressive views might not be a bad idea. Instead, we have a young racist, with no shame.





The first question that came to my mind after reading The New York Times article, A White Nationalist Wrote a Law School Paper Promoting Racist Views. It Won Him an Award, was to ask who might be Damsky's parents? Are they proud of their son? Did the parents of the now 29-year-old really educate their offspring to believe that the US Constitution refers "exclusively to white people"?





Do they believe Damsky when he writes in his "capstone" paper at the University of Florida, a prestigious law school, that people crossing the US southern border "criminals", and, therefore, should be shot? Jews need to be exterminated! In fact, he writes that Jews must be "abolished by any means necessary". What do they think about his belief that turning over the US to "'a nonwhite majority'" would be tantamount to the continuation of a "'terrible crime'"?





I understand Damsky isn't a child. But for how long has Damsky held these views, and has Damsky's parents discussed these views with him? Who taught Damsky to think of the majority of world need to exist far away from him? Far away from the US?





Damsky has already burdened himself with the label of "a white nationalist and an antisemite." He tells the reporter that he has no problem with being thought of as a "Nazi." Damsky is a law student, who, from where I stand, absorbed too much of what makes this country anti-democratic. He's right in that democracy is an idea the writers of the US Constitution believed shouldn't extend to their enslaved population or the indigenous. I doubt poor whites, landless whites, or white women were thought of as "equal".





According to The New York Times report, last fall, Damsky attended a seminar held by a Trump-nominated judge, John L. Badalamenti, an originalist. Damsky's capstone paper "argues that the framers had intended for the phrase "We the People,' in the Constitution's preamble, to refer exclusively to white people".





In addition, voting rights protections for nonwhites should be removed along with people coming across the border. In fact, people, this includes I suppose, children and teens, should be shot-- dead! Shoot-to-kill orders given to border enforcers because these people, including the children, possibly, are, for Damsky "'criminal infiltrators'"!

