If you have a dream that needs expression

Or a nasty wound that needs dressing,

I got a heart that's got a soul beat.

Maybe that's me singing up your street.

If the colors in your sky are fading

Maybe your dreams just need up-grading.

Stand up, walk out and let's bless the day

Before our moment fades away.

Every poet needs a family but that's not all

They just need out of the empty hall.

Words need ears, fuel, fire.

Experienced poet for hire.