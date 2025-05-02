Expanded thinking expands our world



Reef-forest, water color by Julia Barnes

(Image by Julia Barnes) Details DMCA



On Earth Day, The New York Times admirably stated that climate change is not our root problem. Like pollution, wildlife habitat loss and weakening public health, climate change is a consequence of overshoot. Overshoot, as the late ecological economist Herman Daly explained, is when humans take from the Earth faster than it can replenish, and waste faster than the Earth can absorb the waste.

In this context, The Times asked a dozen experts, What is the single best thing anyone can do for the planet?

In response to their responses, I had plenty of questions.

When William Rees said to have a smaller family, I wondered where anyone learns to balance personal desires with ecological limits.

Seth Wynes suggested cutting back on meat. But-- like meat products-- vegan and dairy products are often laden with GMOs, fertilizers, herbicides and preservatives. Shipping coconut water, soy protein bars or tortilla chips to a grocery store is also an intercontinental, energy-guzzling affair with plastic wrappings. Why not encourage people to grow food and/or buy from local farmers?

Other experts advised forgoing cars, choosing trains, cutting back on non-essential flights and opting for smaller, well-insulated homes. Here again, I need discussion: In a society with limited public transportation, how does anyone survive without a car? Ecologically, is it better to keep an old gas-guzzler-- or buy a new hybrid or EV? (Engineers tell me it's better to keep the old car in good repair.) What criteria determines whether a home is too large or a vacation is beyond our society's ecological means?

When Bill McKibben suggested switching to solar energy and a heat pump, I wondered if he knows how much fossil fuels, extractions, water and toxic waste that manufacturing these items involves.

When I wondered, what's the single best thing anyone can do for the planet? two responses occurred to me: 1)Host forums where we can discuss these issues respectfully, and 2)Include ecosystem needs in my thinking about my needs.

EXPANDING THE PICTURE

Say I need a newer laptop to access my email. When I learn what goes into manufacturing, operating and discarding a computer, my world broadens. Every computer (like every solar panel, TV, appliance and vehicle) involves mining, smelting and refining ores; chemicals; ultra-pure water and intercontinental shipping of raw materials, toxic waste, and packaging. The cobalt, coal, coltan, copper, lithium, manganese, natural gas, plastic, silicon, silver, tin and titanium, etc. in manufactured goods took billions of years to form. Think of the people who live near a mine or a smelter. According to Vaclav Smil, 81% of a laptop's lifetime energy use is consumed during manufacturing-- before the end-user turns the laptop on for the first time.

Of course, from its cradle to its grave, every mass-produced item needs electricity.

Then, focusing on the Internet, no one can access email, websites, social media posts, bank records, videos or engage an AI without data storage centers. From floor-to-ceiling, they're covered with servers (computers) that are kept cool by water guzzling, electricity-guzzling air conditioners and swamp coolers. Some data centers are large enough to be visible from outer space. Pity the (increasing numbers of) people who live near a data center.

While states and municipalities face federal cuts that fund school lunches, Meals-on-Wheels and libraries, data centers get tax breaks. Ten states already lose more than $100 million per year to data center tax exemptions.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).