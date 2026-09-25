It is both exhilarating and exhausting to be building a museum of natural history from scratch. More so doing it in Palestine, a land under colonization, ongoing genocide, and ethnic cleansing. The past few weeks have been especially busy. New volunteers, exhibits taking shape, new research papers, many visitors streaming here daily. The facilities are being developed: new seed bank rooms, new biodiversity dioramas taking shape, a kitchen, a cafeteria, a gift shop, a Palestine hall (including Palestine timeline, exhibit of old books and maps, an exhibit on the olive tree and its uses etc), an ethnography exhibit, integration of art in the museum. Nine exhibition halls, over 60 exhibits indoors and several outdoors. The most important of course is the people involved: donors, staff and local and international volunteers. Without whom this project would not be possible. To all, Palestine says thank you. You make an edifice of knowledge, conservation, education, and community service that will serve Palestine and the world for generations to come. We hold monthly one-hour meetings with staff, volunteers and donors (our institute's family) to review progress. Here is an example recording from our August gathering:

If you like to join our next monthly meeting do email us at [email protected] and do join our growing "family".

An environmental catastrophe unfolds: 5 of 6 desalination plants partially or completely shut down thanks to Israeli genocide/ecocide

Israel's Crocodile Prison Plan Is Part of a Wider Fight Over Nature: Palestinian ecologists say the proposal reveals how wildlife protections can be used to control land, resources and people.

Delegates of 75 countries (as expected not the Israeli colonies of UAE and USA!) withdraw when wanted war criminal and genocidal maniac was allowed to speak at the UN. Jewish Zionist visitors tried to cheer the criminal who bragged about his crimes

Genocide Fatigue: Why Documenting the Slaughter Will Not Save Gaza.

'They know the house they are bombing is full of children': NAZA's directors on their devastating film about Israeli intelligence.

Norman Finkelstein Reveals Shocking Discoveries While Researching History of Israel's Gaza.

See the weapons at work in Iran (of course much worse in Gaza Strip)

We live in an Orwellian world where the terrorists are left to roam free while the Epstein class in power punish and harass those who defend human rights (like the International Criminal Court and UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese. The US Treasury Department (run by an Epsteiner) is sanctioning Palestinian and solidarity activist groups as "terrorists". The Treasury Department official notice.

Who profits from genocide and why you should engage in BDS?

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

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