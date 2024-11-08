Excerpt from BBC World, "Gaza's top Islamic scholar issues fatwa criticizing 7 October attack" (by Rushdi Abualouf) followed by a reflection.

"The most prominent Islamic scholar in Gaza has issued a rare, powerful fatwa condemning Hamas's 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the devastating war in the Palestinian territory.

Professor Dr Salman al-Dayah, a former dean of the Faculty of Sharia and Law at the Hamas-affiliated Islamic University of Gaza, is one of the region's most respected religious authorities, so his legal opinion carries significant weight among Gaza's two million population, which is predominantly Sunni Muslim. . . .

Dr Dayah points to Quranic verses and the Sunnah that set strict conditions for the conduct of jihad, including the necessity of avoiding actions that provoke an excessive and disproportionate response by an opponent.

His fatwa highlights that, according to Islamic law, a military raid should not trigger a response that exceeds the intended benefits of the action.

He also stresses that Muslim leaders are obligated to ensure the safety and well-being of non-combatants, including by providing food, medicine, and refuge to those not involved in the fighting.

"Human life is more precious to God than Mecca," Dr Dayah states.. . ."