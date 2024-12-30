 
Evicting the Bulls in the U.S. China Shop

(Page 1 of 1 pages)

Gary Brumback
This brief article is about President-Elect Donald J. Trump and my expectation that he and his appointees will evict the bulls in the U.S. China Shop.

According to one of my favorite sources, Miriam Webster, a "bull in a China Shop" is "a person who breaks things or who often makes mistakes or causes damage in situations that require careful thinking or behavior".

From the very beginning of America, the power elite who comprise America's "corpocracy", the collusion of industry's' superior power elite and the US government's subordinate power elite, have been the "bulls in America's China shop", causing widespread death and poverty. [1]

I fully expect and predict that President-Elect Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk, Trump's genius appointee to head the new US government agency, "The Department of Government Efficiency", will spearhead their initiative to, in my words, "evict permanently all bulls out of the China shop".

I shall next briefly discuss my personal experience with the suffocating inefficiency of the US federal bureaucracy when I was once a Fed myself. I was very fortunate to have worked closely with Thomas S. McFee (1931-2006), then the highest paid civil servant in the entire federal government. We invented a new and more efficient and effective personnel procedure. Despite his rank, the central civil service regulatory agency would not approve of its use. Disgruntled, we expressed our frustration in a journal article we coauthored titled "Tilting with the Bureaucracy". [2]

No More Surrogate Murderers as US Presidents!

Albert Einstein called war "an act of murder". Ipso facto, a U.S. President who authorizes a war or any military operation that cause fatalities is a "surrogate murderer". Take the Vietnam War, for example, that killed millions and caused incalculable property damage. The U.S. Presidents who were the surrogate murderers during this war were Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford. I predict that President-elect Donald J. Trump will not follow suit and will instead evict the warrior bulls.

In Closing

I am counting on President Donald J. Trump, Mr. Elon Musk and the rest of Trump's appointees to "evict the bulls in the U.S. China shop"!

Notes

1. Brumback, G.B. & McFee, T.S. Tilting at the Bureaucracy. The Industrial- Organizational-Organizational Psychologist, Vol. 43, Number 3 January 2006.

Retired organizational psychologist.

Author of "911!", The Devil's Marriage: Break Up the Corpocracy or Leave Democracy in the Lur ch; America's Oldest Professions: Warring and Spying; and Corporate Reckoning Ahead.

I may be (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Gary Brumback

(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 35 fans, 105 articles, 1633 comments, 1 diaries
Readers, what is your opinion of President-Elect Donald J. Trump?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 30, 2024 at 3:09:03 PM

