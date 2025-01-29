 
"Every gun that is made, every warship that is launched --

John Rachel
This is an excerpt, from President Dwight Eisenhower's, famous Cross of Iron speech, given in 1953.

"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children."

And that is how our country is being bankrupted right now. That is how militarism is destroying the U.S.


(Image by John Rachel)   Details   DMCA

Americans want a good life. A peaceful life. A good future for themselves and their children.

What happens when democracy is corrupted?

What happens when the people are marginalized, and an autocratic elite imposes perpetual war on a helpless citizenry?

It's only going to get worse, unless we the people do something!


(Image by John Rachel)   Details   DMCA

WAR IS MAKING US POOR!

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written ten novels and six political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets.
 

John Rachel

  New Content

What happens when democracy is corrupted? What happens when the people are marginalized, and an autocratic elite imposes perpetual war on a helpless citizenry?

PERPETUAL WAR!

It's only going to get worse, unless we the people do something!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025 at 9:46:27 PM

Blair Gelbond

Instead of leaping into action, why not wise up? That is, get wise. Einstein was clear on this point:

'We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.'

So, to begin with - first blush - do a whole lot of nothin.' That is, other than working to understand exactly how we created this pile o' crap.

Don't just do something. Sit there. "Wait, do I see a pony in here?"

But in reality we don't have that luxury: we have to do both --- contemplation and action.

Actually, war is not the primary issue. The issue is human extinction. Make no mistake. It is the predator. We are the prey.

Now on the Doomsday clock: "89 minutes to midnight."

Failed planets and species in our galaxy are a dime a dozen. Just ask the ET's.

BTW...Since you brought Ike into the discussion...his speech was specifically referring to our extraterrestrial neighbors. That's documented.

Silly to think you can handle the issue of war without familiarizing yourself with this reality.

****

Simplistic solutions only mean more of the same and maybe worse. Not relief.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025 at 10:18:04 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

The final chapter of my book is also the last page on my website. It offers a clear delineation of what has to and can be done. It is broken down into specific steps for easy comprehension.

A Nation at Peace

Failure to recognize this as a plan of action is reprehensible. Of course, I make an exception for people with problems comprehending what they read and/or with IQs below 80.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025 at 10:27:54 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

You see, my fiend (I mean friend)...(apparently you don't) -----

You are a war-monger. The snarks, the sarcasm, the "humor" - puleese.

Deal with your own obvious anger, rather than laying it on others.

Start with John Rachel --- Before You Take On War. Go to the source.

(But perhaps you will have trouble comprehending this. If past predicts future, it will not be a matter of perhaps).

By the way, I like Ike.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025 at 10:56:56 PM

