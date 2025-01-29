"Every gun that is made, every warship that is launched

This is an excerpt, from President Dwight Eisenhower's, famous Cross of Iron speech, given in 1953.

"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children."

And that is how our country is being bankrupted right now. That is how militarism is destroying the U.S.

Americans want a good life. A peaceful life. A good future for themselves and their children.

What happens when democracy is corrupted?

What happens when the people are marginalized, and an autocratic elite imposes perpetual war on a helpless citizenry?

It's only going to get worse, unless we the people do something!

WAR IS MAKING US POOR!