Every Day is Mama's Day (poem)



vine ripe tomatoes

Yay, science is bringing back Mama's tomatoes,

sweeter and crisper than ever before, sunripe

and juicy, love apples galore, and just my type.

I love Mama's sauces, stormy eyes, tornados

stirring down the boiling fruit of the hot ragu

soon to favor the crumble-breaded eggplants stuffed

with mozzarella, lamb mince, bell pepper -- I'm chuffed!

Mama singing at the sausage grinder, Boo-hoo,

for all the little smarts and stings a long life brings,

all the catastrophes of unrequited love,

all the unanswered prayers suffered to fools above ,

but I've got chicken cacciatore fit for kings.

Mama, mama, oh how I love your tomatoes.

Wish you were here beside me in ripe Barbados!