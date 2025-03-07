 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/7/25

Events of Mythic Proportions: Assault and Explosions, Oh My!

By
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
SpaceX's Starship explodes in flight test, forcing airlines to divert due to debris The seventh and latest SpaceX launch did not go as quite as planned Thursday due to an unexpected explosion of the Starship ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Global News)

Recent events mirror political temperments in symbolic and even mythic proportions.

A photographer was out on Lake Ontario with his family last week when he recorded a dramatic encounter between an American Bald Eagle and a Canadian Goose.

The American Bald Eagle, an appropriate symbol for the US, is an aggressive predator who occasionally preys on its own kind, but primarily feeds on weaker animals such as fish, smaller birds and mammals.

According to the Ontario-based photographer, Mervyn Sequeira, during a 20-minute attack the eagle repeatedly swooped down attempting to subdue the goose. But the goose valiently held its ground, deflecting each attack. Eventually, the eagle gave up and flew away, leaving its prey battered but alive.

In Boston just a few days earlier, Canada's hockey team claimed an overtime victory against the US, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remarked, "You can't take our country- and you can't take our game."

At about the same time, Elon Musk endured his third explosion this year. In a dramatic phallic outburst, the second consecutive explosion of a SpaceX rocket in as many months "disassembled" in mid air. Images of flaming debris were captured from Florida, including near Cape Canaveral, again causing disruption to air travel as nearby airports delayed flights due to the debris.

According to Newsweek, the explosion "led to significant disruptions, including the diversion of several flights and temporary ground stops at multiple Florida airports.This incident raises questions about the safety measures and protocols in place for such test flights, especially those occurring near busy air traffic routes."

What's left of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said, according to Reuters, "the March 6 explosion of a SpaceX Starship spacecraft disrupted about 240 flights, with space debris concerns requiring more than two dozen of those planes to divert...the FAA said it was requiring SpaceX to perform a mishap investigation into loss of the Starship vehicle. Last month, the FAA approved SpaceX's launch license for Thursday's test flight while its investigation into the company's previous Starship failure remained open."

In response, BrooklynDad_Defiant tweeted, "Good morning and Happy Friday to everyone who is not surprised one bit that Queen Karma caused a rapid unscheduled disassembly to BOTH trump's tariffs AND Elon's SpaceX rockets on the same f*cking day. Bada boom" and John Pavlovitz added "Elon is the biggest welfare queen on the planet."

Musk's first explosion of the year occured on New Year's Day when a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the main entrance of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas in Nevada in an eerie double foreboding of what was to come, post-inauguration.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
