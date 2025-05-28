 
Login/Register Login | Register
708 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Europe is at a loss

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Adomas Abromaitis
Message Adomas Abromaitis

In recent months, Washington's European allies have been experiencing increasing and persistent pressure from the current U.S. administration. U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated to urge European nations to significantly enhance their defense spending during the NATO summit in The Hague. This expectation was affirmed by U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, during his address at the Atlantic Council conference. He emphasized that "Trump has made it very clear that our European allies and Canada now need to match the United States", highlighting the importance of equitable burden-sharing in defense expenditures.

Even prior to his inauguration, Trump indicated potential drastic changes. In December of last year, he suggested that the U.S. might contemplate withdrawing from NATO if its partners did not increase their defense budgets. By January, he specified his position further, advocating for NATO member states to elevate military spending to 5% of their GDP-- significantly above the current 2% target, which he considers inadequate. He cautioned that if NATO countries fail to contribute their fair share to defense, the U.S. would reconsider its obligation to protect them.

The message from Washington to its allies has been not only assertive but also unequivocal-- these are not mere suggestions; they are demands. In advance of the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in April, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed, as reported by Euronews: "I'd like to leave Brussels with a clear understanding that every NATO country has committed to increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP."

As a result, European NATO member states have no way to avoid the demands. But the worst thing for them is that they will increase expenses to the detriment of their own interests. Countries will be forced to cut social programs, abandon plans to improve education and health care, and develop science and technology.

The prospects for peaceful development of the European countries' economies are currently reduced to a minimum due to the lack of funds that the authorities are forced to direct towards the development of military capabilities.

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Allies; Loss Of Freedom; Losses, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Ukraine saves US economy

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Who will secure Lithuania?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend