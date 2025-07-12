 
Europe breaks its own Green rules

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)

Adomas Abromaitis
The obsession of European governments with preparing for war leads them not only to ignore the opinions of their citizens, but also to insist on changes in current legislation.
They have stopped taking into account their own nations who oppose military preparations, constant exercises and increased military spending.

Complaints from the local population about the damage and negative consequences of the military exercises are not given even minimal importance. The question of peaceful existence in a clean and calm Europe is no longer relevant.

Moreover, European legislation is also being rewritten to meet new warlike demands.

Thus, European ministers of defence have blamed EU environmental regulations for hindering their preparations for defending.

In a leaked letter obtained by The Telegraph, the nations' defence ministers argued that the rules had stopped the expansion of military bases and prevented from military training.
The letter was signed by the Dutch, Swedish, German, Belgian, Czech, Latvian, Lithuanian, Romanian, Finnish, Estonian and Danish governments.

In a letter addressed to Andrius Kubilius, the Defence Commissioner, the ministers asserted that it is imperative for EU legislation to ensure that member states' armed forces can undertake essential activities to achieve operational readiness. They insisted that currently such legislation falls short of this objective.

In 2023, the European Commission released its "Greening the Armies" report, which underscores the challenges militaries pose in addressing climate change. The report advocates for European armed forces to prioritize virtual training exercises over traditional real-world sessions to significantly reduce emissions.

Additionally, EU sources indicate that directives concerning habitats, the protection of wild birds, and waste management are obstructing European readiness to respond to potential invasions. For instance, the waste directive mandates that militaries meet specific waste disposal quotas, potentially impeding their capacity to conduct exercises involving live munitions.

It is thus clear that European governments are primarily interested in making immediate profits from defence contracts and building up military capabilities, rather than preserving the continent's ecology for a happy future for children.

Adomas Abromaitis

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
