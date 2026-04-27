Escalating Tensions Between Turkey and Israel: Rhetoric, Regional Rivalry, and Strategic Competition

By: Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

In a sharp escalation of rhetoric, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has accused Israel of attempting to position Turkey as a "new enemy" following Iran, amid increasingly tense exchanges between officials from both countries.

Fidan emphasized that ending Israel's occupation of Lebanese territory and ensuring the protection of civilians are urgent priorities that cannot be delayed. He warned that continued Israeli expansion and the imposition of its geopolitical agenda would make lasting peace, stability, and security in the Middle East unattainable.

He also stressed the importance of preventing the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, from undermining ceasefire agreements or derailing ongoing diplomatic efforts. Fidan highlighted the need to maintain international momentum in support of de-escalation.

Furthermore, he urged the international community not to lose focus on the Palestinian issue despite shifting regional developments. He pointed to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called on Israel to adhere to ceasefire terms and begin reconstruction efforts without delay, reaffirming Turkey's readiness to contribute.

Escalating Political Exchanges

These remarks followed strong criticism from Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who attacked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an over his statements regarding the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking during a meeting with editors from Anadolu Agency, Fidan stated:

"Israel cannot exist without an enemy. We see that not only Netanyahu's government but also some opposition members are trying to classify Turkey as a new enemy."

He described this trend as a relatively new phenomenon in Israeli politics, initially driven by domestic protests and later evolving into a broader state-level strategy.

When asked about the risk of wider regional conflict, Fidan warned:

"This is possible. Unfortunately, we find ourselves once again in the same situation."

He argued that Israel's expansionist policies since October 7, 2023, along with its occasional reliance on the United States and other actors to advance its agenda, have further destabilized an already fragile region.

Lebanon and Gaza at the Center of the Crisis

Addressing Israeli military actions in Lebanon following the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, Fidan described them as part of a broader "regional expansion project." He pointed to a recurring pattern of sustained bombardment targeting specific areas in Lebanon, which has led to the displacement of more than one million people.

Israel responded forcefully. Netanyahu stated on the social platform X that Israel would continue its campaign against Iran and its allies, accusing Erdo?an of supporting them and committing abuses against Kurdish citizens.

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