Equal Means Equal Plans DC Demonstration Jan 10

There are just 18 days left for Biden to publish the ERA, which would Constitutionally ensure equal rights for women before the next administration comes into power.

EQUAL MEANS EQUAL is stepping up the pressure, planning a Dune-themed Demonstration at the National Archives on the morning of Friday, January 10th.

Equal Means Equal stated, "we want to remember American President, Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn, who were unflagging advocates for the Equal Rights Amendment. EQUAL MEANS EQUAL had the privilege to work with the Carters and the Carter Center over the years and while we are saddened about his passing, we celebrate his life as an inspiration and model for those of us who are guided by the desire to work for the public good and leave the world a better place."

Jimmy Carter: I do not believe my daughter should have fewer rights than my sons."

Rosalynn Carter: "I was a strong advocate for the Equal Rights Amendment, which would have written equal rights for women into our Constitution. Of all the projects I worked on, my greatest disappointment was the failure to achieve ratification of the ERA. At the end, there were only 13 legislators who held it up. Jimmy and I tried hard to get them to change their minds. I am glad there is a renewed campaign to pass the ERA called 'EQUAL MEANS EQUAL.' I hope it succeeds this time around." - Rosalynn Carter, March 8, 2016

Equal Means Equal's press release is below.

COSTUMED DEMONSTRATION LAUNCHED BY ERA ADVOCATES Washington, D.C. - The movement to secure full constitutional gender equality continues on January 10, 2025, with a dramatic costumed demonstration led by acclaimed actress and director Kamala Lopez of EQUAL MEANS EQUAL in partnership with Virginia-based Vote Equality US. This striking visual event will demand immediate action by President Biden to publish the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) as the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Some details of the January 10 event are embargoed. Media representatives may contact the press coordinator for more information.

