Epstein in 600 Words

Dan Cooper
Yeah, the Epstein thing is really big. That's a problem for Republicans as the Midterms approach in fifteen short months now. So, what are they afraid of, exactly?

Well, you have Jeffrey Epstein, arguably the "biggest pedophile" in modern history. And you have this pedophile machine that cranked out as many as "a thousand victims," who were young girls (under 18) sucked into the pedo machine by Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted on several related counts and sentenced to 20 years in prison. And by the way, her name is pronounced to rhyme with Dillon, as in Matt Dillon, with the emphasis on the first syllable: GILL-un, just like in Dillon. I watched a video of her brother pronouncing her name, and that's how he said it.

Anyway, you've got Epstein and Maxwell, and a notorious pedophile ring sexually violating children. Lord knows how many "partners" in crime were drawn into the ring to take advantage of all those little girls. One quote I heard was that Ghislaine had her work cut out for her, because Jeffrey apparently required three orgasms every day. So if there were a thousand victims, I seriously doubt Jeffrey could have "serviced" them all, even with his appetite. And there is this rumor of a "list" of the participants. This list may be nothing more than a part of the now substantial conspiracy theory that has grown up around this story, but if there is such a list, could Donnie Little-Hands be on it? And in what capacity? Did he have a habit of using his little hands on some of these young girls? You know, because when you are famous, "they let you do it," to quote Donnie's Access Hollywood tape.

So we don't know the identities of all the men who "joined in the fun." But the suggestion was that there were many. Trump and Epstein were best buddies, photographed and filmed together numerous times, obviously having a grand old time. And Trump is alleged to have referred to a "secret" that he and Epstein shared. Hmmm.

You may remember how the GOP has repeatedly supported Trump's labelling of Democrats as members of some dark cabal of pedophiles. How interesting that this rumor should grow out of the administration of someone so often accused of psychological projection. You know, that habit of accusing any of your identified "opponents" of behaviors you, yourself, have actually been a party to. The wrongs that you have done are the first things that come to mind, to accuse your opponents of.

Now if you recall, our president advocated, and indeed bragged about, grabbing females by the what, again? Yeah. I, too, would be afraid of what could be revealed in the so-called "Epstein files" that are of such interest to MAGATs, apparently on both sides of the issue at hand. You see, the MAGATs have been sorely divided, with Trump actually calling half of them stupid. You know, so if you are going to have half your base mad at you, you might as well call them stupid, right? The man is obviously a genius.

Anyway, here we are, with Republicans scared "shirtless" about how all this looks for them in the upcoming Midterms. And scared they should be, if this set of Midterms goes like most of them do, and the party in power suffers at the hands of the voters. Hey, Republicans, make your bed. "Lie" in it. Voters: Don't forget to vote for Democracy and the Constitution, instead of for less healthcare, higher costs, tariffs, felons, and especially pedophilia.

Dan Cooper is an award winning freelance writer/editor living in the Texas Hill Country. He has worked in news and sports journalism and is currently working on several projects, including a memoir and the editing of a California Gold Rush (more...)
 

Dan Cooper

(Member since Jun 30, 2011)
Jeffrey Epstein was definitely a "low-life." And there are all those photos of Donnie with his little fingers on the shoulder of bff Jeff.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 2, 2025 at 10:47:11 AM

