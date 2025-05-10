Epistle to a Madmam (poem)



'The Lady From Shanghai'

(Image by drmvm1) Details DMCA



She used to say"he could con Jesus off the cross"but never said who: heLooking pastthe cracked mirror out of some-thing - Psychoburgeoning Perkinses in a steeplechasearound the wardin the basinred dwarves swirl around the gurglea danse macabre, your heart beatsand bleatsforget the pulsing murderviolins, your head isa screaming chorus of harangutans(you can't Handel) orblasting Tchaikovsky, hornsof the dilemmayou on trapezon,psychotropic to the clownsflying without netsin each exploding shard you see a segment of your selfshowering fallen stars -- fireworks, unseenlooking pastthe cracked mirrors wheremy mother lies like The Lady of Shanghaiin scintillating ruinsYears later the wrist scars strikeout, like fossilized millipedes in limestone --wounds so deep no time can healthem(I've got my own millipedes now.)which goes against the grainofmypainyou could sayevery day is the bitter endno matter what threat loomsthere are things we cannot mendworse: there are rooms within roomsto whom it may concern