Environment and human destruction & why its relevant to you

This blog below is also here.

Actions

Settlers and soldiers are still destroying lives, livelihood, and ecosystem of indigenous Palestinians here in the West Bank and in Gaza. They also enforced closure on us preventing even movement from happening between the isolated Palestinian ghettos. Our field team cannot do environmental work now on much of our land. But we collected data both in West Bank and Gaza sometimes risking lives to get the data and do publish on this (contact us for publications in different areas). But the most destructive damage is in the Gaza strip for nature and for people (so far, although Israeli forces are doing similar tactics in the north of the West Bank). Here are some photos from Gaza Strip.

Released Four Israeli soldiers/prisoners of war (western/zionist media calls them hostages but do not dare to mention let alone call tens of thousands of Palestinian prisoners hostages) here is what they said.

And of course western media does not cover the thousands of Palestinins kidnapped (2% released in the prisoner exchange). Here is a handful of thousands of video evidence of torture of Palestinians kidnapped by Israeli regime forces. Who is the terrorist, colonizer or victim?

Our friend Ali Abunimah (executive director of Electronic Intifada) was detained in Switzerland! Shocking that the Swiss government acts on behalf of colonizers to suppress free speech.

Here is Abunimah explaining logically how the bishop who scolded Trump enabled Gaza genocide.

The systematic destruction of Gaza healthcare system.

From Gaza to California: the flames that connect us all. The fires burning in Palestine and Los Angeles today are symptoms of the same disease: a system that values conquest over conservation, profit over people, and expansion over existence.

Facts, alternative facts and Edward Said: Narrating a genocide [Edward Said was prophetic in many of his writings. I learned much from him and befriended him starting in 1981. His writings should be looked up by people because it diagnosed the decline and the disregard for norms of decency and how to deal with this. I expanded on his work in my two books: Sharing the Land Canaan and Popular Resistance in Palestine]

Actions

Stay Humane and keep hope alive (by action)

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French