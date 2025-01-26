 
Login/Register Login | Register
241 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/26/25

Environment and human destruction & why its relevant to you

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

This blog below is also here.

Actions

Settlers and soldiers are still destroying lives, livelihood, and ecosystem of indigenous Palestinians here in the West Bank and in Gaza. They also enforced closure on us preventing even movement from happening between the isolated Palestinian ghettos. Our field team cannot do environmental work now on much of our land. But we collected data both in West Bank and Gaza sometimes risking lives to get the data and do publish on this (contact us for publications in different areas). But the most destructive damage is in the Gaza strip for nature and for people (so far, although Israeli forces are doing similar tactics in the north of the West Bank). Here are some photos from Gaza Strip.

Released Four Israeli soldiers/prisoners of war (western/zionist media calls them hostages but do not dare to mention let alone call tens of thousands of Palestinian prisoners hostages) here is what they said.

And of course western media does not cover the thousands of Palestinins kidnapped (2% released in the prisoner exchange). Here is a handful of thousands of video evidence of torture of Palestinians kidnapped by Israeli regime forces. Who is the terrorist, colonizer or victim?

Our friend Ali Abunimah (executive director of Electronic Intifada) was detained in Switzerland! Shocking that the Swiss government acts on behalf of colonizers to suppress free speech.

Here is Abunimah explaining logically how the bishop who scolded Trump enabled Gaza genocide.

The systematic destruction of Gaza healthcare system.

From Gaza to California: the flames that connect us all. The fires burning in Palestine and Los Angeles today are symptoms of the same disease: a system that values conquest over conservation, profit over people, and expansion over existence.

Facts, alternative facts and Edward Said: Narrating a genocide [Edward Said was prophetic in many of his writings. I learned much from him and befriended him starting in 1981. His writings should be looked up by people because it diagnosed the decline and the disregard for norms of decency and how to deal with this. I expanded on his work in my two books: Sharing the Land Canaan and Popular Resistance in Palestine]

Actions

Stay Humane and keep hope alive (by action)

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Old story- new twist (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/24/2025
The choice is ours? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/22/2025
The seven most relevant lessons and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/17/2025
View All 138 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

The Thing About Lighting Rods

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend