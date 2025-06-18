Entire Right Back Side of President Kennedy's Head Completely Blown Out in Dallas but Altered by Naval Pathologists

"The entire right hemisphere of President Kennedy's brain was obliterated." -- Dr. Charles Crenshaw, Parkland Hospital Doctor who operated on President Kennedy on 22 November 1963.

Dr. Crenshaw was one of the hands-on surgeons treating President Kennedy during the entire twenty-minute, attempted lifesaving effort. When Dr. Crenshaw personally placed the president's body in the traveling casket, he was the last surgeon at Parkland to make a close and final inspection of the wounds.

During Dr. Crenshaw's early years as a physician, he spent substantial time working in a big-city emergency room treating victims of the growing gun violence. He had observed battlefield wounds in war veterans when he worked as an intern at the Veterans Administration Hospital. By the time he was in his third-year surgical residency at Parkland Hospital, he had treated hundreds of urban-war gunshot victims. Moreover, as a hunter for many years, Dr. Crenshaw was familiar with how bullets from high-powered rifles damage tissue and bone. Dr. Crenshaw knew as much or more about gunshot wounds as did any other doctor in Trauma Room 1 [treating the fatally wounded President Kennedy that day].

So, when Dr. Crenshaw first saw the official autopsy photographs in 1991, he claimed with legitimate authority that the president's body had been fraudulently altered, which was what the Warren Commission used to justify the "single bullet" theory. That was the only reason Dr. Crenshaw wrote and published JFK: Conspiracy of Silence.

Dr. Charles A. Crenshaw spent the final ten years of his life in steadfast defense of a truth that he tenaciously and tirelessly claimed exposed a very big lie about medical evidence and the Warren Commission Report (WCR). Dr. Crenshaw died on November 15, 2001.

-- Jens Hansen, from the now out-of-print, 2013 reprint of Dr. Charles Crenshaw's 1992 book, newly titled, JFK Has Been Shot -- A Parkland Hospital Surgeon Speaks Out.

Selected Excerpts from Dr. Charles Crenshaw's book, 'JFK Has Been Shot -- A Parkland Hospital Surgeon Speaks Out' (2013, 1992):

Ironically, feverishly struggling to save the dim spark of life remaining in President Kennedy's dying body was only the beginning of a harrowing weekend that ultimately introduced me to a level of discretion we seldom discover, one that I have had to practice to protect my medical career, and possibly my life.

Southwestern Medical School, Parkland Hospital, and the U.S. government have never been overly subtle about the desire for us doctors to keep quiet and not divulge what we heard, saw, and felt that November weekend in 1963. . . . [from page 3]

Just recently, a gag order was issued from Southwestern Medical School warning those doctors still on staff there not to confer with Oliver Stone about President Kennedy's condition when he was brought into Parkland. . . .

Through the years, there have been a thousand instances when I have wanted to shout to the world that the wounds to Kennedy's head and throat that I examined were caused by bullets that struck him from the front, not the back, as the public has been led to believe. Instinctively, I have reached for the telephone many times to call a television station to set the story straight when I heard someone confidently claim that Oswald was the lone gunman from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository, only to restrain myself -until now.

The hundreds of similar cases involving gunshots that I have seen and treated since 1963 have further convinced me that my conclusions about President Kennedy's wounds were correct. I know trauma, especially to the head. [from p. 4]

Had I been allowed to testify, I would have told them that there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the bullet that killed President Kennedy was shot from the grassy knoll area. I would have also informed the Warren Commission about the call I received from Lyndon Johnson while we were operating on Lee Harvey Oswald. President Johnson told me that a man in the operating room would get a deathbed confession from Oswald. The incident confounded logic. . . . [p. 5]

I explained to [Jens Hansen] that we doctors who had worked on President Kennedy, whether out of respect or out of fear, had agreed not to publish what we had seen, heard, and felt. It was as if we were above that, as if what we knew was sacred, as if to come forward with our account would in some way desecrate our profession. [p. 6]

I relived the tactics of intimidation practiced by the Secret Service agents. The "men in suits," as we referred to them, struck fear into Parkland's personnel as the agents went about providing more protection and concern for a dead President than they had shown for a living President. I followed the heavily armed agents as their entourage surrounding the casket escorted President Kennedy's body out of Parkland Hospital, their arrogance almost palpable. [p. 8]

