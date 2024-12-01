End of an Era



Dr. George McKenna and Jackie Goldberg

The last time Steve Zimmer set foot in the LAUSD Board Room was in 2017 when he represented Board District 4. The Charter School Industry had just conducted one of its trademark campaigns against him, full of lies and personal attacks, and he was, understandably, demoralized by the process. Nick Melvoin took over his seat and Zimmer disappeared from the LAUSD.

Last week, driven by the retirement of LAUSD Board Member Dr. George McKenna III, Zimmer returned to the Board Room for the first time in seven years to express his gratitude to his friend and mentor. He was in good company as a long line of dignitaries, former students, and others touched by his leadership gathered to pay tribute to a man who has served the students of Los Angeles as a teacher, principal, superintendent, and representative of Board District 1. At the end of the ceremony, McKenna rang a bell signifying the end of his service, but it was only symbolic as there was a long meeting (clocking in at almost seven hours) in front of him.

Tuesday was also the last regularly scheduled meeting for Board President Jackie Goldberg. This was her second stint on the board for the former high school teacher who also served from 1983 to 1991. Goldberg is retiring after a long career as a public servant having also been a member of the Los Angeles City Council (1993 - 2000) and the California State Assembly (2000-2006).

McKenna and Goldberg found themselves on the LAUSD Board after tragedies had struck the District. McKenna was preceded by Marguerite LaMotte, who died in 2013 while attending an education conference. Goldberg replaced Ref Rodriguez after the Charter School Industry representative was forced from office after he pleaded guilty to felony charges related to his campaign to unseat Bennett Kayser.

McKenna and Goldberg were already enjoying retirement when they were called to serve again. The intention of both of these Board Members was to fill in as representatives for their respective Board Districts until an election could be held to name a replacement for the balance of the terms. However, in both cases, the majority representing the Charter School Industry refused their offers and they were forced to follow through with their threats to run in those elections. In the meantime, students and parents were left unrepresented.

In the 2014 Special Election primary, McKenna ran in a field of seven candidates that also included future Trump staffer Omarosa Manigault and Sherlett Hendy Newbill, who won this year's election to be his successor. McKenna came in first with 44.6%, but since this was less than 50% of the vote and Los Angeles does not use ranked-choice voting, a runoff election was needed. McKenna beat Alex Johnson in that election 52.8% to 47.2%. These elections were my introduction to LAUSD School Board politics and McKenna was the first campaign I ever volunteered for.

Ten candidates ran in the 2019 Special Election to replace Rodriguez in Board District 5. Goldberg's competitors included Graciela Ortiz, who failed in this year's attempt to succeed her, and Dr. Rocio Rivas, who after redistricting went on to represent Board District 2. After winning 48.2% of the vote in the primary, Goldberg beat Heather Repenning in the runoff election 71.3% to 28.7%.

Throughout their time on the Board, both of these representatives set the example of developing and mentoring the future generations of Board Members. Current Board Member Rivas and future Board Member Newbill are past members of Goldberg's and McKenna's staff. Fidencio Joel Gallardo, who also ran in the BD5 primary, serves as Goldberg's Educational Innovation Deputy.

While both Board Members are leaving behind strong legacies, they would have been stronger had they stepped down before their final terms. For the first time in decades, public school supporters held a majority on the Board after the election of Rivas in the 2022 election. Unfortunately, much of this opportunity was squandered with little meaningful action taken to undo years of control by the Charter School Industry. I had high hopes when Goldberg, with her years of government experience, became President of the Board, but, under her leadership, community engagement was further eroded, the delivery of Special Education services was diminished, and the Superintendent was allowed to operate largely unchecked.

Fortunately for the children of Los Angeles, both educators still had a bit of fire left in them as they plowed through their last regular Board Meetings. Goldberg, a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ representation, sponsored a resolution that set the LAUSD's path forward under a president "who campaigned on an anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ+ agenda." McKenna, a black man who grew up in the segregated South, gave a powerful speech that conveyed the need for hope and humor as we enter the dark days ahead.

The experiences of these groundbreaking politicians will be missed as the Board begins a new era next month. However, their influence will continue to echo through the LAUSD by way of the students they inspired and the staff they mentored. That is the legacy they share with all those in the field of education.

