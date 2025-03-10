The boats that pass and repass

Below my balcony

Are not boats at all

But the fantasies

Of people who are at the end of their ropes.

They might be made of flowers or birds.

But look now,

The sun is about to drop out of that

Luminous pink cloud

To set over the homes of the affluent.

The windows of their empty mansions

Reflect the setting sun

As if they are on fire.

It is without envy that I evoke them.

It is without wanting what they have

That I watch the sun set

On their outrageously extravagant vacancy.

Oh, my mistake!

The sun isn't setting, it is rising.

West is east.

And those mansions are not empty

But they are ruins

Full of colorful birds

Swooping in and out

Of windows of light.

Just another illusion

As we clean the slate

For a new reckoning.