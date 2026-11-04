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Employee Ownership in Silicon Valley and Main Street

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Joel Joseph
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Employee Ownership in Silicon Valley and Main Street

By Joel D. Joseph, Economist

Most workers in the United States live paycheck to paycheck and can barely keep their heads above water. One path to improving the lives of workers is to provide them with a share of the business. Silicon Valley has led the way by turning workers into millionaires.

Pioneering the HP Way: Founders Bill Hewlett and David Packard were famous for introducing progressive corporate benefits. They instituted the first corporate profit-sharing plan in 1942 and offered comprehensive stock option programs to regular employees long before it became a standard Silicon Valley practice. HP created thousands of millionaires and also established a culture that encouraged innovation and entrepreneurship, leading to wealth generation among employees. Carly Fiorina—the first female CEO of a Fortune 500 company, led HP through significant mergers. Meg Whitman served as CEO of HP, known for her leadership in transforming the company.

Bill Gates worked at HP before founding Microsoft, showcasing HP's role in tech innovation. Microsoft created an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 millionaires, primarily through its 1986 initial public offering (IPO) and the widespread use of employee stock options during the 1980s and 1990s tech boom.

Steve Wozniak worked for Hewlett-Packard as an engineer in the calculator division before co-founding Apple. His time at HP was significant, as he developed his skills and ideas for personal computing. HP rejected some of Wozniak’s ideas, prompting him to co-found Apple instead.

According to Yahoo Finance, Silicon Valley’s astronomical net worth is primarily anchored by more than 50 billionaires and roughly 145,000 millionaires who have benefited from tech equities, a booming venture capital market.

When Silicon Valley’s PayPal was acquired by its neighbor eBay for $1.5 billion in 2002, virtually all of its employees and early shareholders who held stock options walked away as millionaires. Elon Musk walked away with $180 million. Following the acquisition, a tight-knit network of roughly 20 to 30 founders and early employees—widely known as the “PayPal Mafia”—went on to start or heavily fund major tech giants like Tesla, SpaceX, YouTube, LinkedIn, Yelp and Palantir, producing multiple billionaires.

SpaceX has made more than 4,400 current and former employees into millionaires following its historic initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, 2026.

Google's August 2004 IPO and subsequent stock growth created roughly 1,000 employee millionaires (with many early employees holding over $5 million each), alongside founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin who became billionaires

Facebook's May 18, 2012, IPO is estimated to have created around 1,000 to 1,050 millionaires overnight among its early employees, executives, and stakeholders who held stock and stock options

Apple's initial public offering on December 12, 1980, created around 300 millionaires including about 40 early employees and investors.

NVIDIA and Samsung

NVIDIA is another Silicon Valley success story. Approximately 77% of Nvidia employees are millionaires. Based on an internal survey of over 3,000 Nvidia employees, roughly 27,000 employees (out of a workforce of around 36,000 to 42,000) have a net worth of $1 million or more. Nearly 50% of NVIDIA employees have a net worth exceeding $25 million, and roughly one in three is worth over $20 million. This wealth wave was driven by Nvidia's stock surge combined with significant equity compensation.

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CEO of California Association for Recycling All Trash, www.Calrecycles.com and CEO of Genuine-American Merchandise & Equipment, www.genuine-american.com, manufacturers of tennis equipment in the USA (Tennis Wellbow, Good Vibe vibration (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Employee Rights; Employees; Main Street; Mainstreaming; Ownership Society, Add Tags

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