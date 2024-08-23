 
Login/Register Login | Register
229 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 8/23/24

Emily Wilson on The Iliad (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Thomas Farrell
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) August 21, 2024: In the fall of 1964, I transferred as a junior planning to major in English to Saint Louis University, the Jesuit university in the City of St. Louis, Missouri. Consequently, I was told to see the head of the Department of English, the American Jesuit priest Father Maurice B. McNamee, S.J. (1909-2007), for academic advising. Father McNamee advised me to take Father Walter J. Ong's course Practical Criticism: Poetry. Over the years, I took five courses from Father Ong (1912-2003).

Over the years, I also took one course from Father McNamee. In any event, many years later, I read McNamee's concise book Honor and the Epic Hero: A Study of the Shifting Concept of Magnanimity in Philosophy and Epic Poetry (Holt, Rinehart and Winston, 1960).

In his characteristically concise way, McNamee (pp. 170 and 178n.14) discusses how the spirituality of St. Ignatius Loyola (1491-1556), the founder of the Jesuit order (known formally as the Society of Jesus) and the author of the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola, and of The Constitutions of the Society of Jesus, and of thousands of letters giving spiritual advice. To this day, I admire the concision of McNamee's compendious 1960 survey book Honor and the Epic Hero.

Unfortunately, the American Jesuit theologian Barton T. Geger in his new 2024 critical edition of The Constitutions of the Society of Jesus (Institute of Jesuit Sources) is not familiar with McNamee's 1960 book. However, in the "Index of Topics" in Geger's 2024 critical edition (pp. 577-621), we find the following entries that are related to themes McNamee discusses in his 1960 book: Ambition/ambitioning (p. 578), Honor(s) divine and worldly (p. 597), and Magnanimity (p. 602).

For a study related to McNamee's 1960 study, see Robert Faulkner's 2008 book The Case for Greatness: Honorable Ambition and Its Critics (Yale University Press). Unfortunately, Faulkner is not familiar with McNamee's 1960 book.

Recently I thought about McNamee's 1960 book when I read about the British-American classicist Emily Wilson's 2023 translation of the Homeric epic The Iliad (Norton) - one of the epic poems discussed by McNamee at length (for specific pages references, see the entries on Achilles and on The Iliad in the "Index" [p. 183 and 187, respectively]).

In 2018, Emily Wilson (born in 1971; Ph.D. in classical studies, Yale University, 2001) of the University of Pennsylvania published her translation of The Odyssey - another epic poem discussed by McNamee at length (for specific pages references, see the entries on Odysseus and on Odyssey in the "Index" [p. 188]). Emily Wilson was the first woman to translate The Odyssey into English. Consequently, her translation was widely publicized at the time.

But she is not the first woman to translate The Iliad into English, and her 2023 translation has not been as widely publicized as her 2018 translation was. Even so, I would call your attention to Judith Thurman's wide-ranging interview with Emily Wilson titled "Mother Tongue: Emily Wilson makes Homer modern" (dated September 11, 2023) in The New Yorker:

Click Here

In it, among other things, Emily Wilson says, "'Any woman who has lived with male rage at close range has a better chance of understanding the vulnerability that fuels it than your average bro. She learns firsthand how the ways in which men are damaged determine their need to wreak damage on others.

"This insight, and the lucidity Wilson brings to it, may be the greatest revelation of her Iliad. The poem's machismo has often bored or estranged me, and, in more grandiloquent translations, its heroes' mindless bloodlust obscured the pathos of boys and men who are shamed literally to death by weaknesses that they've been bred to suppress. Her plainsong conveys the tragedy of their bravado, and, listening to her voice, I felt it for the first time."

Judith Thurman's reflection here calls to mind the bravado of former President Donald Trump.

For an insightful profile of Trump, see the American psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Justin A. Frank's book Trump on the Couch: Inside the Mind of the President (Avery/ Penguin Random House, 2018).

For critique of Emily Wilson's 2023 translation of The Iliad, see Graeme Wood's article "What Emily Wilson's Iliad Misses: Her new translation is inviting to modern readers, but it doesn't capture the barbaric world of the original" (dated October 2, 2023) in The Atlantic:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Donald Trump; Jesuits; Trump; Trump Mental State, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend