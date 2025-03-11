Elon Musk - A Modern Day Icarus

Elon Musk %2854350004520%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America) Details Source DMCA
Elon Musk
Flying too close to the sun
Like Icarus, his day is done
A depraved billionaire, with a heart of stone
In his evil wake lie shattered lives, of decency robbed and stripped to the bone
Gleefully, wielding a bare, bloodletting chainsaw, to hopes and dreams
Feels, knows and hears nothing, of the average man's, travails and silent screams.
**
Steeped in apartheid and a High Priest of white supremacy
His modern-day ethos, an integral part of white South Africa's abominable legacy
Of plundering, looting and straight-up rapacious theft
Their 24/7 oppression a cause-celebre; causing mankind to be of dignity and hope, bereft
Apartheid's sadistic punishment of innoents equalling crimes against humanity
Shipped to America's body politic, given safe harbour and eagerly elevated by the high and mighty.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).