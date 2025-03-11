Elon Musk - A Modern Day Icarus

Elon Musk

Flying too close to the sun

Like Icarus, his day is done

A depraved billionaire, with a heart of stone

In his evil wake lie shattered lives, of decency robbed and stripped to the bone

Gleefully, wielding a bare, bloodletting chainsaw, to hopes and dreams

Feels, knows and hears nothing, of the average man's, travails and silent screams.

Steeped in apartheid and a High Priest of white supremacy

His modern-day ethos, an integral part of white South Africa's abominable legacy

Of plundering, looting and straight-up rapacious theft

Their 24/7 oppression a cause-celebre; causing mankind to be of dignity and hope, bereft

Apartheid's sadistic punishment of innoents equalling crimes against humanity

Shipped to America's body politic, given safe harbour and eagerly elevated by the high and mighty.

