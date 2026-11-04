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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/4/26  

Election 2026: Happy Days Are Here Again -- In The Worst Way

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Thomas Knapp
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Democracy Under Attack
Democracy Under Attack
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I'm writing this column on the morning of November 3, technically "election day" in the US even though, per the AssocatedPpress, more than 57 million Americans voted "early" (in person or by mail) this year. Chances are you won't read it until later this week, after the polls have closed and most of the mail ballots have purportedly been received and counted.

In almost any US election of the 20th century, the election would have mostly been considered "over" late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Perhaps a few razor-thin races might remain unresolved, with recounts in the offing.

Not that there wasn't any grousing about it. Many still living can recall the claims in 1960 that "the graveyards of Chicago" brought in late and fraudulent votes to put John F. Kennedy over the top versus Richard Nixon for president. But that grousing was after the fact -- the election was "over" and by golly those deemed winners were certain to take office.

These days, elections don't end when the votes are cast and counted. In every close race (and many not-so-close races) of consequence, the supposed losers and their supporters move immediately to screeching "Rigged! Stolen!"

They demand recounts. They go to court seeking to have ballot boxes seized and election officials indicted.

In one case, which you may remember, they even stormed the Capitol to prevent certification of the results and, potentially, to hang the vice-president of the United States as he presided over said certification.

In another, earlier case, the losing candidate immediately went to work trying to blame Russian meddling, rather than her lackluster campaign and well-deserved negative public image, for her loss.

How did we get here? I trace it all back to a presidential election which was arguably actually "stolen."

In 2000, it came down to 537 votes in Florida. The courts halted recounts and declared George W. Bush the winner; subsequent analyses almost uniformly concluded that Al Gore would have won the presidency if the recounts had proceeded.

Attempts to undo the courts' rulings failed, in part because Gore, himself vice-president, congenially presided over Congress's certification of his loss instead of going to war over the matter. But Democrats never forgave, or forgot ... and we entered a new era of bipartisan "fight them until hell freezes over, then fight them on the ice."

No matter what happens today, expect Election 2026 to drag on into the new year.

If the predicted "blue wave" materializes, Republicans will contest every close election both in the courts and, quite possibly, by declining to seat newly elected Democrats in the US House and Senate. They'll declare any and every unfavorable result "rigged" or "fraudulent."

If the "blue wave" crests lower than predicted, Democrats will contest every close election in the courts and declare any unfavorable result "rigged" or "fraudulent."

Those of us who expect (and usually get) business as usual from government no matter how elections come out can only shake our heads and note "play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

If you voted last week, or vote today, I won't put you down for it. I voted too, because voting is one way of expressing my opinion and I like to express my opinion.

But voting is mostly just entertainment -- and the Great Election Show, like Happy Days, has long since "jumped the shark."

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Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): 2026 Elections; Elections_Campaigns, Add Tags

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