Eid Al Adha marked the 608th day of genocide & six actions to do

Today marks the 609 days of genocide. On Eid Al Adha day yesterday 66 were murdered in US/Israeli bombings (numbers today are being counted). More than three dozen members of one family were obliterated (half children). And the images of death by starvation are too painful to share. Don't get mad ... act.

Action 1: today is the deadline for registering for the global march to Gaza (12 June)

Action 2: for US Citizens to Block the bombs

Action 3: The next 24 hours are critical for the freedom flotilla boat Madleen which carries Greta Thunberg and many other notable passengers and supplies to starving children of Gaza. Greta Thunberg and Yasemin Acar interviewed onboard the Gaza Freedom flotilla

Action 4: Free D Murphy, Irish human rights advocate and witness to horrors being inflicted on us here in the West Bank

Action 5: Urge your government to use the "Uniting for Peace" mechanism which allows the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to take action if the Security Council is blocked from acting due to a veto from a permanent member (in this case the US blocked the 14other nations calling for ceasefire to end the genocide). This mechanism, adopted in 1950, enables the UNGA to consider and potentially make recommendations on matters of international peace and security, including recommending the use of armed force.

Action 6: Help us also resist oppression by building institutions. Today we hold our 59th weekly volunteer/staff meeting for PalestineNature.org You can find recordings here.

On World Environment Day we received the keys to the new building for the proposed new museum which is going to be a main component of our Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (see this short video).

Vision: An oasis of knowledge, action and hope in Palestine to lead to Sustainable human and natural communities. Visitors get transformed to understand and conserve natural and cultural heritage (indigenous people and nature).

Target Audience: All people of all ages and backgrounds. Special focus on young people. Exhibits are Transformative, interactive, involve different senses, scientifically accurate but also accessible to people of varied background. We aim to create a setting / facilities nourishing to mind, spirit, and bodies. Here are some of what is planned and below it are THINGS YOU CAN DO TO HELP:

Orientation Hall and videos;

Museum and institute History;

Geology/ Paleontology/geography;

Ethnography Hall (tools, tangible and intangible cultural heritage, Bedouin corner);

Palestine Hall (indigenous people connectivity to land, timelines of change, olive tree corner, Faces of Palestine wall;

Conservation corner);

Biodiversity in the dark room;

Biodiversity Halls (How to and why study biodiversity, three dioramas -desert, wetland, mediterranean-, Evolution; Plants and fungi, invertebrates, Bees and pollinators, mammals, Birds, Reptiles, gaza and marine life, medical zoology, ethnobotany, ethnozoology);

Children Hall (exploration exhibits, curiosity cabinet, interactive displays, reading corner, crafts wall, etc);

Educational Gardens (peace garden, biblical/quranic garden, herbal and medicinal plants etc);

Cafeteria and Giftshop (design and operations)

YOU can help:

1) working on any of the sections/exhibits depending on your interest (ideas, design, implementation);

2) skill/time donations in areas of your interest: art, IT/computers, audiovisual, graphics, research, gardening, taxidermy, preparations, etc.;

3) in-kind donations (specimens, books, paintings, material, skills, etc.);

4) networking us and public relations;

5) financial support: we raised 70% of needed funds any and all size donations welcome palestinenature.org/donations.

Recordings of examples of my recent talks.

Just one of >30,000 injured children in this genocide.

Jeffrey Sachs as clear as can be.

Stay Humane and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

