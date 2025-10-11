 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News      

Egypt's cold peace with Israel is bending under pressure

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The 1979 Camp David Accords, long the cornerstone of Middle Eastern stability, are facing their most severe test in decades. A calculated campaign of political and economic pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is pushing the historic "cold peace" with Egypt to a potential breaking point, creating a volatile new dynamic across the region. At the heart of the escalating tension is a confluence of disputes over a multi-billion-dollar gas deal, unsubstantiated claims of an Egyptian military buildup in the Sinai Peninsula, and a fundamental disagreement over the future of Gaza.

The Gas Deal and Fabricated Crises

The most immediate flashpoint, as detailed by former Israeli Knesset member Ksenia Svetlova in the Financial Times, is Netanyahu's threat to derail a $35 billion gas deal with Egypt. This move, which Svetlova labels a "grave mistake", would undermine what she calls "Israel's most vital Arab partnership".

The official justification from Netanyahu's government is an alleged Egyptian violation of the peace treaty through an unsanctioned military deployment in Sinai. This claim, which Egypt vehemently denies, has been amplified by Netanyahu's Likud party and media allies. Earlier this year, Israel's ambassador to the U.S. warned American Jewish organizations of an "obvious violation" in Sinai, promising a "very decisive" Israeli response.

However, these allegations have been systematically debunked. Svetlova notes that senior Israeli security officials later clarified that social media reports of an Egyptian troop surge were "incorrect and published by right-wing figures for political reasons".

This points to what Svetlova describes as a disturbing pattern of "fabricated" and "manufactured" crises designed to pressure Cairo into accepting policies it cannot possibly adopt. This campaign is intrinsically linked to the post-war planning for Gaza. With Netanyahu's government offering vague slogans like "No Hamas, No Palestinian Authority", a policy vacuum has emerged, allowing extremist notions to take hold - chief among them, the expectation that Egypt might accept the "voluntary displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza into Sinai.

The pressure campaign has a direct American dimension. According to a report by Axios, Netanyahu presented U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio with a list of alleged Egyptian activities in Sinai, urging the Trump administration to compel Cairo to reduce its military presence.

Egypt's response has been firm. An official presidential statement reiterated that its forces in Sinai are positioned to secure its borders against terrorism and smuggling, in full coordination with treaty partners. The statement reaffirmed Egypt's absolute rejection of any plan to displace Palestinians from their land.

A Shifting Regional Defense Posture

The tension between Egypt and Israel is not occurring in a vacuum. It comes as Netanyahu's government projects an image of military dominance, emboldened by successful operations targeting resistance figures and military leaders across six Arab nations. This aggressive posture has extended to unofficial threats against both Ankara and Cairo, prompting a significant recalibration of regional defense strategies.

In response, regional powers are forging new alliances:

* Turkey and Egypt: Once rivals, the two nations are now experiencing the best relations in their modern history, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The shared stance on the Israeli war in Gaza has deepened this cooperation, culminating in joint naval maneuvers dubbed "Sea of Friendship". These exercises signal the potential for a new regional security architecture, raising concerns in both Israel and Greece.

* Saudi Arabia and Pakistan: In a move described by observers as a "sudden and shocking geopolitical development", Saudi Arabia recently signed a mutual defense pact with Pakistan, further indicating a regional shift away from reliance on traditional Western security guarantees.

The U.S. Role: A Partnership Under Strain

The Egypt-U.S. relationship, a decades-long strategic partnership, is undergoing a delicate recalibration under President Donald Trump's second term. While foundational elements like the $1.3 billion in annual military aid and the Qualified Industrial Zones (QIZ) trade agreement remain, clear points of friction have emerged.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Egypt Aid; Egypt Elections; Israel And Palestine; Israel Firsters; Israel Killing With U S Weapons; Israel Syria Conflict; Israeli Iran Conflict; Israeli Pressure On US; Israeli-palestinian; Israeli_Propaganda; (more...) Peace_War; Withdrawal_From_Iraq, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Ukraine and its Nazis

US military base in Bangladesh at the heart of a revolution

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend