Ego is the enemy and six other items

Note: Today Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 11 AM Eastern Daylight Savings Time (5 PM Palestine time, 4 PM CET, 3 PM GMT, 8 AM Pacific Daylight Savings Time) I will be giving a talk on the status of Palestine you can watch at .youtube.com/channel/UCxzqBfbtvnhNKWmzpCm0lIA

ITEM 1: Ego is the enemy: reflection on the sad state of current affairs and hope for the future of Palestine and the world (on my blog) ular-resistance.blogspot.com/2024/03/ego-is-enemy.html

ITEM 2: Protesters shut down airport terminal at San Francisco for 158 minutes .youtube.com/shorts/mbx6YhCczkU

ITEM 3: We remember our friend Rachel Corrie, an American student murdered in Rafah 21 years ago (see rachelcorriefoundation.org). Like the 150,000+ Palestinians murdered by the Israeli colonial regime over 76 years, the killers do not face justice because of a strong Zionist lobby that shapes policies and ensures continuing genocide supported by the west.

ITEM 4: Israel lied (again):

We knew it, the world knew it but still they cut of aid to the only entity (UNRWA) that can help Gaza civilians. Israel's aim is genocide and liquidatuoion of the Palestinian cause) and UNRWA provided limited food, medicine, water so it was targeted for physical liquidation (by bombings and by pressuring governments to stop funding UNRWA).

Canada, EU and Australia did resume aid but not the US (Israeli occupied territory)! click here

Maternal and girl's health in Gaza tter.com/MiddleEastEye/status/1768862001307046074

Bisan reports in English from Gaza Strip: tu.be/8UmpeJyO1Gc

ITEM 5: How Israeli universities are an arm of settler colonialism:

Maya Wind's new book meticulously demonstrates how Israeli academic institutions were created to serve the Zionist colonization of Palestine. They continue to do so to this day while fueling Israel's university-military-industrial complex click here

Prof. Nadera suspended by the Hebrew University for exercising free speech tter.com/nookyelur/status/1768671627351588985?s=20

ITEM 6: US (under Zionist lobby) push to ban TikTok is due to:

Young people spreading truth about Gaza gaza solidarity played major role in renewed us push to ban tiktok.

Washington's renewed urgency for tiktok ban is due to war on gaza

In full view of the world, the US is facilitating some of the worst crimes of our age, an action that could ultimately cause America's downfall. Why is this happening and what can be done about it? Will the Israel Lobby cause america's downfall?

ITEM 7: War on Gaza: How Israel's leftists quickly lost their compassion for Palestinians click here

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org

facebook pages Personal .facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9 Institute .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH