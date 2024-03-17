 
March 17, 2024

Ego is the enemy and six other items

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh

Note: Today Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 11 AM Eastern Daylight Savings Time (5 PM Palestine time, 4 PM CET, 3 PM GMT, 8 AM Pacific Daylight Savings Time) I will be giving a talk on the status of Palestine you can watch at .youtube.com/channel/UCxzqBfbtvnhNKWmzpCm0lIA

ITEM 1: Ego is the enemy: reflection on the sad state of current affairs and hope for the future of Palestine and the world (on my blog) ular-resistance.blogspot.com/2024/03/ego-is-enemy.html

ITEM 2: Protesters shut down airport terminal at San Francisco for 158 minutes .youtube.com/shorts/mbx6YhCczkU

ITEM 3: We remember our friend Rachel Corrie, an American student murdered in Rafah 21 years ago (see rachelcorriefoundation.org). Like the 150,000+ Palestinians murdered by the Israeli colonial regime over 76 years, the killers do not face justice because of a strong Zionist lobby that shapes policies and ensures continuing genocide supported by the west.

ITEM 4: Israel lied (again):

  • We knew it, the world knew it but still they cut of aid to the only entity (UNRWA) that can help Gaza civilians. Israel's aim is genocide and liquidatuoion of the Palestinian cause) and UNRWA provided limited food, medicine, water so it was targeted for physical liquidation (by bombings and by pressuring governments to stop funding UNRWA).
  • Canada, EU and Australia did resume aid but not the US (Israeli occupied territory)! click here
  • Maternal and girl's health in Gaza tter.com/MiddleEastEye/status/1768862001307046074
  • Bisan reports in English from Gaza Strip: tu.be/8UmpeJyO1Gc

ITEM 5: How Israeli universities are an arm of settler colonialism:

  • Maya Wind's new book meticulously demonstrates how Israeli academic institutions were created to serve the Zionist colonization of Palestine. They continue to do so to this day while fueling Israel's university-military-industrial complex click here
  • Prof. Nadera suspended by the Hebrew University for exercising free speech tter.com/nookyelur/status/1768671627351588985?s=20

ITEM 6: US (under Zionist lobby) push to ban TikTok is due to:

  • Young people spreading truth about Gaza gaza solidarity played major role in renewed us push to ban tiktok.
  • Washington's renewed urgency for tiktok ban is due to war on gaza
  • In full view of the world, the US is facilitating some of the worst crimes of our age, an action that could ultimately cause America's downfall. Why is this happening and what can be done about it? Will the Israel Lobby cause america's downfall?

ITEM 7: War on Gaza: How Israel's leftists quickly lost their compassion for Palestinians click here

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org

facebook pages Personal .facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9 Institute .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Ego is an illusion: that below our obvious differences we are fundamentally separate. This illusion, which besets virtually all of us, is at the root of the suffering we inflict and experience.

On the physical plane the big bang spewed out every one of us, and we are united as children of the universe.

On another level we each arose from the Tao, the Absolute, the level of reality sometimes called "God." In our deepest nature we are one. This is not a fantasy or "kumbaya-like" notion.

The practice of meditation can reveal that this is the empirical reality.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 17, 2024 at 1:32:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
