 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech      

Educating ourselves as if life depends on nature

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Katie Singer
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Child
Child
(Image by Pixabay: raksasokh)   Details   DMCA

While another school year begins, I look for teachers and students exploring how to live within their bioregion's offerings by the fuel, food, water and ores provided within their watershed. I want to study with communities that prepare for power outages, dry taps, dirty water and Internet shut-downs. I look for people growing and preparing healthy food and encouraging healthy water cycles. I look for building skills to resolve conflicts within ourselves and with others. I need places that support us in decreasing our society's ecological harms. Id welcome meeting neighbors dedicated to decreasing their dependence on international supply chains. I look for schools with room for mistakes and questions. I welcome teachers who know about human-to-human relating with humility and humor.

SCHOOL PROJECT IDEAS: START WITH YOUR BIOREGION

(Each project could take a semester or two.)

Take this bioregional quiz.

Test what you know about your region's mineral deposits

Map a favorite meals supply chain and move toward eating within your means.

BEFORE ENGAGING A DEVICE OR SERVICE, ASK HOW IT AFFECTS CHILDHOOD

Each time a child picks up a device with a screen, it overstimulates and hyper-arouses the brain, yet American schools increasingly use VR/AR/MR headsets.

Smartphones are ruining our brains at unprecedented speed.

Childrens Health Defense reports that Mattel (owner of Barbie, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Fisher-Price and Polly Pocket) has partnered with OpenAI to develop artificial intelligence-powered toys designed to provide emotional support to kids. Marc Fernandez wonders, What are we teaching our children about friendship, empathy, and emotional connection if their first real relationships are with machines? Meanwhile, U.S. Public Interest Research Group reports that some AI-powered toys may collect a child's iris, vital signs and fingerprints without parents' knowledge or consent.

BUILD AWARENESS OF TECHNOLOGIES CRADLE-TO-GRAVE IMPACTS ON NATURE

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Activism Environmental; Climate Change; Nature; Science-Nature; Sustainability; Technology, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Before, during and after Election '24

Discovering Power's Traps: a primer for electricity users

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend