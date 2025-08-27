 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Easing the Ukraine Peace Talks

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Arshad M Khan
Message Arshad M Khan

Despite President Trump's efforts to bring Putin and Zelenskyy together, their meeting remains elusive. The fact is top leaders usually meet after the difficulties have been ironed out by seasoned negotiators. And as Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed somewhat bluntly, "there are no plans for a Putin Zelenskyy summit". What then are the chances of success?

Ukraine is a thorny issue. Consider, for example, the Donbas region. Rich in coal and metal, it developed into an industrial hub. Although Russophone, the jobs attracted ethnic Ukrainians over the years.

The Russians control 88 percent of the area but some well-fortified enclaves are held by the Ukrainians. The problems are complicated enough for a peacemaker to throw up his hands in frustration and exclaim, 'Why can't these people live together?'

It was the same in India when the British partitioned it in 1947. Centers of Muslim culture and famous monuments like the Taj Mahal were left behind in India while Muslims (many of them) had to move to an alien place to them now called Pakistan.

Not the only region with such a problem. Look at Spain with its Catalans. Or Italy with its more prosperous north -- Milan could not be more different than Palermo in Sicily. The latter's architecture, food, even language have significant differences and the people are definitely more laid back.

Even England after the Norman conquest was split by language, also appearance, as the Saxons descended from the Vikings were blonde. Their quarrels long forgotten, they are all British now. And Germany, once a jumble of squabbling states, were cobbled together into one country by Bismarck.

With so many precedents, it is not impossible to picture a peaceful future Ukraine. However, given the existing animosity and the loss of life, the wounds are too recent to have healed. To be fair to the Russians and Ukrainians, an overseer/referee needs to be found.

Poland is a neighbor and knows the region although unhappy WW2 memories remain of when the western part of Ukraine sided with the Nazis. They even helped run the Auschwitz concentration camp. But it's seven decades since, and the people of the world, including those inhabiting Ukraine, are a new generation.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Peace; Peace; Peace On Earth; Ukraine; Ukraine Crisis, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend