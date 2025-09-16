Early this morning the IDF (Israel Defense Force) invaded Gaza city with thousands of troops



Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says Israel intends to take over Gaza New aerial images show widespread devastation in Gaza. It comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: NBC News) Details DMCA



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing plans for Israel takeover of Gaza city

Early this morning the IDF (Israel Defense Force) invaded Gaza city with two divisions numbering tens of thousands of troops.

The IDF said a 3rd division would join them in a few days.

Such an operation would never have happened if the US weren't Israel's primary supporter.

This is not an over-simplification. The US gives Israel $3.5 billion in military and security aid each year. And the US routinely rejects any condemnation of Israel in the UN Security Council.

Also today a UN commission of inquiry published a report that said Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. As yet there's been no reaction to its findings.

It's also possible it's too early in the AM for the UN Security Council to meet.

Even though Trump and his administration support Israel are they about to sit by and let Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with his blatant aggression in Gaza city?

Yes we know Hamas initiated an attack on southern Israel in October 2023 killing some 1200 people and taking some 250 people as hostages.

But what Israel has done in retaliation is certainly not a proportional response.

The IDF has tanks, artillery, fighter jets that have bombed and killed indiscriminately untold thousands of innocent women and children in Gaza. In contrast the IDF has lost a handful of its military.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).