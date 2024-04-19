Early this morning Israel Attacked Iran as well as military airfields and radar sites in Syria and Iraq



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu juxtaposed with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi

In the early hours today according to an Iranian news outlet Israel attacked Iran as well as military airfields and a radar sites in Syria and Iraq. [1]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined comment on the Iranian report.

This latest incident came days after Iran sent missiles and drones into Israel in retaliation of Israel attacking the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria which killed 7 high ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers on April 1, 2024.

Hours before this latest attack by Israel, Iran's Foreign Ministry had issued a statement if Israel took further military action on Iran, our "response would be immediate and at a maximum level...decisive, definitive and regretful for them".

The sense here Iran does not want a full scale war with Israel but it can't let Israeli attacks on the country go unpunished. Thus its retaliation on Israeli territory after the foreign ministry attack in Damascus.

Israel considers Iran as its primary enemy and believes the Islamic Republic is secretly building an atomic weapon. Iran has repeatedly denied the accusation and IAEA nuclear inspectors operating in the country concur there is no evidence of such a weapon being built.

What is worrisome at this point these retaliatory strikes by both Israel and Iran could lead to a Middle East conflagration with worldwide implications.

In such a scenario oil prices would skyrocket as Iran would likely block the Strait of Hormuz where a third of the world's oil traverses.

Unconfirmed reports by the Biden administration has the president telling Netanyahu not to retaliate further against Iran. But the Israeli PM -whose hold on power is tenuous due to domestic corruption charges he faces-would, could like a wider war with Iran which would deflect from his domestic problems and bring the US on his side.

Lest we forget Netanyahu's IDF is waging war against Hamas in Gaza which he has vowed to annihilate. Iran supports Hamas and Netanyahu accuses the Iranian's of being behind Hamas attack in Southern Israel last October killing some 1200 people and taking over 240 hostages.

So Israel's attacks on Iran and its war in Gaza against Iranian ally Hamas can hardly be separated.

