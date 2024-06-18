Early Days in the U.S. Presidential Election

Unlike parliamentary systems where the governing party can call an election whenever it chooses as it commands a voting majority, the US system actually mandates when an election is held ... every four years on "the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November." This year it falls on November 5th.

This year the Democratic party candidate is Joe Biden, who promised last time, given his age, that he would not seek a second term ... but then everyone realizes the value of an election promise.



On the Republican side is 'heir-presumptive', Donald Trump, who has yet to announce his vice-presidential running mate. According to him, he knows but is keeping it secret until the Republican convention in August.



A master of publicity, Trump's strategy has merit for the choice-to-be is being debated even in far-away Britain ... in the conservative weekly 'The Spectator' (May 18, 2024, p. 13).



Things have changed of late. The guilty verdict in Trump's "hush money" trial means some restrictions. He can no longer vote but, believe it or not, he can still run for president. In fact there is a precedent: Socialist Party presidential candidate Eugene Debs won 3.4 percent of the popular vote while he was in prison on sedition charges for opposing publicly the WW1 draft.

Some countries may not admit convicted felons as visitors but in Trump's case, particularly if he is elected, the appropriate ministry is likely to waive the rules.

Fighting an election against Joe Biden might appear to be like challenging a smoked kipper but he can be roused, and is a seasoned campaigner. Also a Trump bid is most certainly going to liven-up the election.

Trump hates to lose and is ready for revenge. It means he is likely to add personal funds to his presidential bid. On the president's side, Hunter Biden and his problems with the law will most certainly not be a positive.



