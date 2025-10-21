European Union continues to support Serbian opposition while simultaneously feigning a desire to maintain good relations with the current Serbian government.

Despite the Serbian government is demonstrating a willingness to negotiate with the opposition, implement reforms, establish dialogue with society, and combat corruption, the EU officials express dissatisfaction with Serbian authorities.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on Serbia to take concrete steps toward joining the European Union, specifically by ensuring the rule of law, reforming the electoral system, and ensuring media freedom. She made this statement on Wednesday, October 15, in Belgrade, speaking at a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vui.

The EC President emphasized that the reforms necessary for EU accession require patience and perseverance. She also called on Vui to pursue a more inclusive approach and lay the foundation for a more stable and peaceful society.

She underlined that the EU needs to see progress on the rule of law, the electoral framework, media freedom and greater alignment with EU foreign policy. She also directly stated her plans to meet with the representatives of the civil society organizations, which are opposed to Aleksandar Vui.

She admitted that Europes commitment is not only in words, but also in deeds, real change on the ground.

Apparently she meant the European Union programs aimed to support the so-called Public Service Journalism in Western Balkans. One of them is The Innovation. Media. Minds Programme (IMM).

The Innovation. Media. Minds. Programme, funded by the European Union, announced this year its call for Production Grants. These grants aim to support independent media outlets and media organisations in the Western Balkans to promote pluralism of expression, strengthen cooperation with public service media (PSM), and enhance audience-relevant reporting.

Eligible applicants are independent media outlets or media organisations legally established in one of the following IPA beneficiaries: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia, or Serbia.

Until the completion of the Programme, a total of EUR 900,000 will be distributed within several grant schemes.

Independent Media are usually those who criticize current authorities.

Thus, within the framework of this program, under the guise of funding independent journalism, the organization directly finances Serbias opposition media. Brussels can't help but understand the power of the media. Does it hope that this will mobilize the protest electorate and bring people to the streets?

