Drones have attacked the Freedom Flotilla

This comes just after noon (ET):

Ann Wright left the land based support center and cruised to the vessel. The passengers have been removed, yet the crew remains aboard the distressed vessel. The ship is taking on water and no electrical power. A tug and medical care is needed immediately.

May 2, 2025

MALTA / INTERNATIONAL WATERS -- At 00:23 Maltese time, the Conscience, a Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship came under direct attack in international waters.

Emergency: I received a distressed call from the people of the Freedom Flotilla that is carrying essential food and medicine to the starving Gaza population. I call on concerned state authorities, including maritime authorities, to support the ship and its crew as needed. I trust the competent authorities will also ascertain the facts and intervene appropriately.

Franscesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian Territories, on X

ï ? ? €œCivil society across the globe has been filling the void left by state inaction. Eighteen activists aboard a humanitarian aid flotilla headed to Gaza, where food has not entered for 60 days and clean water has been deliberately targeted and deprived, have been attacked by Israeli drones. They are at risk of sinking. It is imperative to rescue them as well as to complete an enhance their mission of delivering life-saving aid to the besieged Palestinian people trying to survive a genocide."

Noura Erakat , Associate Professor Rutgers University