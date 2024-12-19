 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/19/24

Drones, drama -- what's going on?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Bob Gaydos
FBI DRONE WARNING: More alerts for drone mystery in the sky, as public demands answers The FBI field office in Newark urged New Jersey residents this week not to shoot down drones or point lasers at manned aircraft, ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: LiveNOW from FOX)   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

"We interrupt this program for a special news bulletin. The aliens have returned to New Jersey. " and, apparently, everywhere else."

Eighty-six years after Orson Welles created widespread panic with his Halloween radio broadcast of HG Wells' "War of the Worlds," with spacecraft, piloted by non-humans launching attacks all over New Jersey, strange spacecraft are now being seen again, all over the skies of New Jersey.

Well, actually, this time they are real, not the center of a well-done radio drama that played on the imagination of listeners. But this time, there are no attacks. That we know of.

However, the government, which is to say all the agencies responsible for policing and protecting the skies above the United States of America, are acting like this is a radio drama.

Hear no evil, see no evil. Your eyes aren't seeing what they're seeing. Forget those video tapes. These objects, supposedly drones, represent no known threat. There are no foreign actors involved. But we don't know what they are. Or, if we do, we're not telling you. Trust us.

Yeah, folks, it's the wrong time for that trust us approach. Especially with large drone-like objects that first manifested over New Jersey now showing up in the skies over New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and even on the West Coast.

For a month now, reports of unusual drone activity have been filling TV news reports with the same basic information: Average citizens see the drones, some take pictures, some take videos, and all wonder what's going on. They contact public officials, who wonder what's going on. They contact federal agencies who are supposed to know what's going on and they tell us don't worry, there's no evidence of a threat. Period. Oh, yeah, also don't shoot at whatever they are because it could be dangerous. So it sounds like they know what's going on, but don't want to tell us, which is frustrating, if not scary, or they don't know what's going on and don't want to tell us which is scarier.

So naturally, conspiracy theories crop up about aliens (most people I talked with felt aliens would be too smart to bother with us). One other theory I found interesting was that it was a "psyops" operation by the government or some group to either divert our attention from some real news (governments around the world are collapsing, the incoming Cabinet nominees are a disaster), or to frighten us into giving the incoming administration more powers to deal with perceived threats.

The latter would be accomplished by the likes of Elon, Jeff, and all the other Trump-happy billionaires and their tech savvy minions with their AI, driverless cars, super chips, spaceships and Metasphere. What's a few big drones?

Now, as usual, it may turn out to be something more down to earth and troublesome. I heard one of those New Jersey mayors talking on TV about a briefing in which some federal officials said something about radioactive material going missing at Newark Airport. Coincidentally, about a month ago. Nobody knows where it is. Federal government likes to keep track of where this stuff is. If you're searching, you would start in New Jersey and spread out to New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. After that, wherever the clues lead you. That would include closing down runways at Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley for an hour.

What this would mean is that our government has such mega drones, ready for use for such reconnaissance and search operations. Good to know. Not good to know is that some potentially hazardous material managed to somehow disappear from one of our airports. Maybe that's what the government really doesn't want us to know.

If that's the case, I think someone made a bad decision in trying to act as if what we were seeing wasn't happening. If you tell us what's going on just maybe someone will have seen or heard something that could help find the stuff you're looking for. Isn't that how the FBI works?

Then all the TV reporters could go back to pretending they're covering the news.

Apropos of nothing really, the New Jersey connection with aliens and "War of the Worlds" was repeated in 2005 when Tom Cruise starred in the movie version of the HG Wells novel. It was set in Bayonne, N.J., featuring shots of the beautiful Bayonne Bridge.

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Tell A Friend